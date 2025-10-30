Greece plans a €2.5 billion, 10-year project to tackle drought hitting Athens and nearby islands, with river diversion, drilling, and desalination efforts to secure water supply for the next 30 years.

Greece on Thursday said it would invest 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) over the next decade to tackle a mounting drought challenge threatening its two largest cities and many islands.

"It may snow, it may rain...(but) hope is not a strategy...we must be prepared for the worst possible scenario," said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

10-Year Strategy to Secure Water for Athens and Beyond

Addressing an event to mark the centenary of the Athens water supply and sewerage company (EYDAP), CEO Harry Sachinis spoke of a "10-year, 2.5-billion-euro plan" that includes diverting two tributaries in western Greece in addition to drilling and desalination projects. The goal is "to ensure that (the greater Athens area) will never have a water supply problem for the next 30 years," PM Mitsotakis said.

EYDAP serves some 4.4 million people in the greater Athens area. The company last year said there had been an "important" 6.2-percent increase in water consumption owing to high temperatures.



