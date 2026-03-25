India's government is closely monitoring the Gulf situation, with the MEA setting up a control room and 24x7 helpline to ensure the safety of its nationals. Regular advisories and assistance for visas, logistics, and evacuation are being provided.

The Central government is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Gulf region, with authorities maintaining constant coordination to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian nationals living and working abroad, informed the Ministry of External Affairs.

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Government Establishes Support Systems

Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R Mahajan confirmed that a dedicated control room has been established to provide round-the-clock assistance, while communication channels remain open with state governments and the Indian diaspora. The Ministry of External Affairs has activated a 24x7 helpline to respond to queries and emergencies. Officials stated that they are issuing regular, updated advisories to keep Indian citizens informed about travel, safety measures, and regional developments. Assistance is being extended across multiple areas, including visa facilitation, logistics, and evacuation planning if required.

Addressing the media, Aseem R Mahajan said, "We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. The Ministry has dedicated a control room to stay in touch with the Union Territories and State governments. A 24x7 helpline has been established to maintain communication with the Indian diaspora. Regular advisories and all kinds of visa logistics assistance are being provided. As of today, 426,000 passengers have travelled on 2,199 flights operated by airlines between the UAE and India."

Air Connectivity and Flight Operations

Mahajan also briefed on the number of flights that are operating and the death of an India national in the Gulf amid the ongoing war. Air connectivity between India and several Gulf countries remains operational, though some disruptions have been reported due to airspace restrictions in parts of the region. Authorities noted that hundreds of flights continue to operate between the UAE and India, along with services from Oman and Saudi Arabia. However, certain airspaces, including those over Kuwait and Bahrain, have been affected, leading to rerouting and adjustments in flight schedules.

"Additionally, 80 flights are operating from Oman to Saudi Arabia and India. The airspace over Qatar remains open, while non-commercial flights are operational in Kuwait and Bahrain. Gulf Air is facilitating flights from Saudi Arabia to India. Various international and national routes are being facilitated, including Armenia, with 1,430 passengers. A total of 326 citizens are being repatriated from Israel via Jordan. We are in touch with the families of those affected."

Evacuation and Safe Passage Efforts

The government is also actively facilitating the movement of Indian nationals from sensitive areas. Evacuation efforts through alternative routes, including via Jordan and Saudi Arabia, are ongoing to ensure safe passage. Officials emphasised that contingency plans are being updated continuously in response to changing ground conditions.

Repatriation of Mortal Remains Confirmed

In a separate development, the government confirmed the death of an Indian national abroad. The mortal remains have been brought back to India, and authorities are in touch with the bereaved family to provide support and assistance. Efforts are also underway to ensure the early repatriation of other Indian nationals who wish to return home.

"The mortal remains of an Indian national who passed away have arrived in India today. We continue to coordinate the early repatriation of all affected nationals."

The situation remains dynamic, and the government has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding Indian citizens overseas through coordinated diplomatic and logistical measures. (ANI)