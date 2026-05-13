For Bollywood lovers, May 13 has transformed into far more than just another calendar date, it has become the internet’s unofficial “Main Tera Day.” And this year, Google India has joined the viral celebration with a post that instantly struck a chord with fans.

For Bollywood lovers, May 13 has transformed into far more than just another calendar date, it has become the internet’s unofficial “Main Tera Day.” And this year, GoogleIndia has joined the viral celebration with a post that instantly struck a chord with fans.

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On May 13, Google India shared a screenshot of the date on its official X account along with a caption, “You can hear this tweet.” The witty post tapped into one of the internet’s favourite Bollywood wordplays, a joke fans eagerly wait to revive every year.

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When spoken aloud in Hindi, “May 13” sounds similar to “Main Tera,” the unforgettable chorus from the 2019 film Kalank. The song’s emotionally charged “Main tera, main tera” hook became iconic among fans, turning the date itself into a meme.

X and Instagram exploded with memes, lip-sync clips, nostalgic edits, and dramatic Bollywood-style posts. Users flooded social media with screenshots of the date, romantic montages, and playful tributes to the song, treating May 13 like an annual online festival dedicated to filmy emotions.

“Main Tera” - Kalank’s soundtrack

“Main Tera” is part of Kalank’s soundtrack composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra. While the film itself received mixed reactions upon release, its soundtrack carved out a loyal fan following online. Over the years, the “May 13 = Main Tera” connection evolved into an internet tradition that resurfaces every year.

Google India’s perfectly timed participation only supercharged the trend further, with users applauding the tech giant for flawlessly understanding a joke that instantly clicks with Bollywood fans across the country.

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