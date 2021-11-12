  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Good news: Spouses of H-1B visa holders to get automatic work authorisation permits in US

    The spouses of non-immigrants visa-holders will no longer have to fear employment gaps and resultant financial hardship owing to delays in processing of their employment authorization documents (EADs).
     

    Good news: Spouses of H-1B visa holders to get automatic work authorisation permits in US-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Nov 12, 2021, 11:42 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a huge respite, thousands of spouses of non-immigrant visa holders – such as H-1B and L-1 will be provided automatic work authorisation permits, a step that would benefit thousands of Indian-American women. Dependents such as the spouses of L-1 visa holders are issued the L-2 visa. H-4 visas are held by dependents including the spouses of H-1B visa holders. The American Immigration Lawyers' Association filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of immigrant spouses in which this settlement has been reached by the Department of Homeland Security, PTI reported.

     "This (H-4 visa holders) is a group that always met the regulatory test for automatic extension of EADs (employment authorisation documents), but the agency previously prohibited them from that benefit and forced them to wait for reauthorisation. People were suffering. They were losing their high-paying jobs for absolutely no legitimate reason causing harm to them and US businesses," Jon Wasden from the association said.

    "Although this is a giant achievement, the parties' agreement will further result in a massive change in position for the USCIS, which now recognises that L-2 spouses enjoy automatic work authorisation incident to status, meaning these spouses of executive and managers will no longer have to apply for employment authorisation prior to working in the United States," the association said.

    Also read: United States joins India-led International Solar Alliance as 101st member

    The spouses of non-immigrants visa-holders will no longer have to fear employment gaps and resultant financial hardship owing to delays in processing of their employment authorization documents (EADs). For H-4 spouses who have lawful status and merely need to renew their employment authorisation, they will now enjoy an automatic extension of their authorisation for 180 days after expiration should the agency fail to process their timely-filed applications, the settlement says. Dependents of H-1B visa holders are issued H-4 visas.

    As Forbes reported, one of the original plaintiffs in the suit was Divya Jayaraj who came to America as an international student and returned as the spouse of an H-1B visa holder. She worked in the health care sector. “Concurrent with her spouse’s extension, on August 25, 2020, she filed applications to extend her H-4 status on Form I-539 and EAD on Form I-765,” according to the lawsuit which claimed that Divya lost her job "because of agency inaction.”

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2021, 11:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    South Korea demonstrates system for controlling urban air mobility vehicles to be launched by 2025 gcw

    South Korea demonstrates system for controlling urban air mobility vehicles, to be launched by 2025

    Video Icon
    Chinese Communist Party put Xi Jinping in league of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping

    Xi Jinping enters league of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, closer to governing China for life

    Video Icon
    Amid COVID outbreak Beijing seals mall locks down residential compounds gcw

    Amid COVID outbreak, Beijing seals mall, locks down residential compounds

    Video Icon
    China says future of Dalai Lama can be discussed not about Tibet gcw

    China says future of Dalai Lama can be discussed, not about Tibet

    Video Icon
    United States joins India-led International Solar Alliance as 101st member

    United States joins India-led International Solar Alliance as 101st member

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Cristiano Ronaldo's humble gesture to a tearful young girl will melt your heart (WATCH)-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo's humble gesture to a tearful young girl will melt your heart (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Coronavirus India logs 12,516 fresh COVID cases; active cases lowest in 267 days-dnm

    Coronavirus: India logs 12,516 fresh COVID cases; active cases lowest in 267 days

    Video Icon
    Is Dulquer Salmaan in trouble? Case filed against Mammooty's son's Kurup film in Kerala High Court RCB

    Is Dulquer Salmaan in trouble? Case filed against Mammooty's son's Kurup film in Kerala High Court

    Video Icon
    Bharat Biotech's Covaxin 'highly efficacious' with 77.8% efficacy against all COVID variants-dnm

    Bharat Biotech's Covaxin ‘highly efficacious’ with 77.8% efficacy against all COVID variants

    Video Icon
    VACANCY in Shah Rukh Khan's team; star is looking for reliable bodyguard (Read Details) RCB

    VACANCY in Shah Rukh Khan's team; star is looking for reliable bodyguard (Read Details)

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon