  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    United States joins India-led International Solar Alliance as 101st member

    The development was announced by US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP26.

    United States joins India-led International Solar Alliance as 101st member
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 7:42 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The United States has become the 101st country to sign the framework agreement of the International Solar Alliance, accelerating the adoption of solar energy worldwide. The development was announced by US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP26.

    Commenting on the US signing the dotted line to join the International Solar Alliance, Union Environment, Forest & Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said that this move will not just strengthen the solar alliance but also act as a catalyst to ensuring a clean energy source to the world.

    On the occasion, Kerry said the decision was long coming, and that the United States is happy to join the International Solar Alliance, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the lead in making. Stating that this was a process the United States is pleased to be a part of, Kerry said that the Alliance will be an important contribution to more rapid deployment of solar technology globally and that this would be of special importance for developing nations.

    ISA Director General Ajay Mathur said that the American endorsement of ISA's framework and approach is heartening, especially as its 101st member nation. Terming this (101st membership) as a significant milestone in itself, Mathur said that this showed that countries across the world are recognizing the economic and climate mitigating value of solar, as well as this energy source's potential to boost energy transition across the world.

    In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then French President Francois Hollande had launched the International Solar Alliance at the 21st session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP-21) in Paris. The ISA is an inter-governmental treaty-based international organization with a global mandate to encourage global solar growth by helping to reduce the cost of financing and technology for solar.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 7:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How many countries have recognised Covaxin and Covishield? Hong Kong latest to join the list-dnm

    How many countries have recognised Covaxin and Covishield? Hong Kong latest to join the list

    Video Icon
    India on its path to becoming world fastest-growing major economy gcw

    Centre announces India on its path to becoming world's fastest-growing major economy

    Video Icon
    Ahead of Chhath Puja, boats, barricades, water-spraying contain toxic foam in Yamuna river-dnm

    Ahead of Chhath Puja, boats, barricades, water-spraying contain toxic foam in Yamuna river

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 PM Modi to inaugurate 340-km Purvanchal Expressway on November 16 gcw

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate 340-km Purvanchal Expressway on November 16

    Video Icon
    IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru, 12 other districts of Karnataka, predicts heavy rainfall-dnm

    IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru, 12 other districts of Karnataka, predicts heavy rainfall

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan vs Australia, PAK vs AUS (Semi-Final): Players to watch, head-to-head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Can Pakistan continue its unbeaten streak against a formidable Australia?

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, England vs New Zealand, ENG vs NZ (Semi-Final): Daryl Mitchell, result, match report, winner-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Determined Daryl Mitchell helps New Zealand trump England, reaches maiden tournament final

    Video Icon
    Vicky Kaushal- Sara Ali Khan to work together in a film? Here is what we know SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal- Sara Ali Khan to work together in a film? Here is what we know

    Video Icon
    Bella Hadid shared crying selfies, read to know what happened drb

    Bella Hadid shares crying selfies, read to know what happened

    Video Icon
    Know the correct time to sleep to lower risk of cardiovascular diseases Details inside gcw

    Know the correct time to sleep to lower risk of cardiovascular diseases? Details inside

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon