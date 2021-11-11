United States joins India-led International Solar Alliance as 101st member

The development was announced by US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP26.

The United States has become the 101st country to sign the framework agreement of the International Solar Alliance, accelerating the adoption of solar energy worldwide. The development was announced by US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP26.

Commenting on the US signing the dotted line to join the International Solar Alliance, Union Environment, Forest & Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said that this move will not just strengthen the solar alliance but also act as a catalyst to ensuring a clean energy source to the world.

On the occasion, Kerry said the decision was long coming, and that the United States is happy to join the International Solar Alliance, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the lead in making. Stating that this was a process the United States is pleased to be a part of, Kerry said that the Alliance will be an important contribution to more rapid deployment of solar technology globally and that this would be of special importance for developing nations.

ISA Director General Ajay Mathur said that the American endorsement of ISA's framework and approach is heartening, especially as its 101st member nation. Terming this (101st membership) as a significant milestone in itself, Mathur said that this showed that countries across the world are recognizing the economic and climate mitigating value of solar, as well as this energy source's potential to boost energy transition across the world.

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then French President Francois Hollande had launched the International Solar Alliance at the 21st session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP-21) in Paris. The ISA is an inter-governmental treaty-based international organization with a global mandate to encourage global solar growth by helping to reduce the cost of financing and technology for solar.