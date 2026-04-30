London police have released body camera footage showing officers using a Taser to arrest the suspect accused of stabbing two Jewish men in Golders Green. The attack is being treated as terrorism. It follows weeks of arson and other attacks on Jewish sites across London. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has promised swift action.

London is once again facing deep concern after two Jewish men were stabbed in broad daylight in Golders Green, a north London area known for its large Jewish community. The attack happened on Wednesday morning and is being treated as a terrorist incident by the Metropolitan Police. The case has shocked Britain, not only because of the violence itself, but because it comes after weeks of attacks on Jewish sites across London. Fresh body camera footage released by police has now brought the dramatic arrest into public view.

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The video shows armed officers confronting the suspect. One officer can clearly be heard shouting, "Drop the knife, drop the knife," before police use a Taser to bring him to the ground. Officers then quickly remove the weapon from his hand and arrest him. The footage has become a major talking point across the country.

What happened in Golders Green?

The attack unfolded shortly after 11 am on Wednesday. A man armed with a knife allegedly targeted members of the public in Golders Green. The Shomrim Jewish neighbourhood watch group was among the first to raise the alarm, warning that a knife-wielding attacker was trying to stab Jewish residents.

Two men, aged 76 and 34, were injured in the attacks. Both were taken to hospital and are now in stable condition. Police arrested a 45-year-old British man who was born in Somalia and came to the UK as a child.

Authorities say the suspect also attempted to stab police officers before he was subdued.

Body camera footage captures dramatic arrest

The Metropolitan Police released body camera footage soon after the incident.

The video shows officers rushing towards the suspect. One repeatedly orders him to drop the knife. When he refuses, officers fire a Taser. He falls to the ground, and officers quickly secure the knife.

The footage highlights how fast-moving and dangerous the situation was.

It has also led to praise for the officers involved, who acted within seconds to prevent further harm.

Suspect remains in custody

Police say the suspect was first taken to hospital before later being discharged and formally arrested.

He remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

Investigators are also linking him to another incident earlier the same morning in southeast London, where one person suffered minor injuries.

Counter-terrorism officers are now leading the investigation.

Police reveal troubling background

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley visited Golders Green after the attack. He said the suspect had a history of serious violence and mental health issues.

That revelation has raised difficult questions about whether earlier intervention could have prevented the attack.

Police are now examining his recent movements, online activity and possible contacts.

Iran-linked group claims responsibility

A little-known group called Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, or HAYI, has claimed responsibility. According to SITE Intelligence Group, the organisation said one of its "lone wolves" carried out the stabbings.

British authorities have not confirmed that claim.

However, police are taking it seriously, especially because HAYI has already claimed responsibility for several recent attacks on Jewish targets in London.

The group is believed to have links to Iran.

A community already under pressure

Golders Green has been on edge for weeks. Since March, Jewish schools, synagogues, ambulances and community buildings have all been targeted. These attacks include arson, petrol bombs and vandalism.

For many local residents, Wednesday's stabbings felt like a frightening escalation.

One resident, Moshie, told reporters he now constantly worries about whether strangers might be carrying knives.

That fear is becoming part of daily life.

Timeline of recent attacks

The latest stabbing did not happen in isolation.

March 23

Four Hatzola ambulances were destroyed in an arson attack in Golders Green.

April 15

Attackers threw suspected petrol bombs at Finchley Reform Synagogue.

April 17

Police investigated suspicious substances near the Israeli embassy.

The same day, a former Jewish charity building in Hendon was targeted.

April 18

A suspected petrol bomb hit Kenton United Synagogue.

April 28

A memorial wall in Golders Green was targeted in a suspected arson attack.

April 29

Two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green.

The speed and frequency of these attacks have deeply alarmed the community.

Public anger spills onto the streets

Hours after the stabbings, around 150 people gathered near the attack site. Many waved British and Israeli flags.

There was visible anger. Protesters shouted, "Keir Starmer, Jew harmer," accusing the government of failing to act quickly enough.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was also criticised.

For many, patience has run out.

Starmer promises visible action

Prime Minister Keir Starmer quickly convened an emergency meeting of ministers and officials. He later said the response must be "swift and visible".

That phrase has since become central to the government's message.

Starmer also confirmed he would meet criminal justice agencies to ensure rapid prosecutions. He plans to visit Golders Green personally.

Government announces £25 million security package

On Thursday, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced an extra £25 million for Jewish community security. The money will fund stronger protection at synagogues, schools, community centres and other Jewish institutions.

Mahmood said many people in the community feel deeply insecure. The funding aims to provide reassurance and practical protection.

New laws could be coming

The government also plans to introduce new legislation. Mahmood said current laws may not fully cover groups linked to hostile foreign states or their proxies.

The new measures will be fast-tracked in the coming weeks. This could significantly strengthen Britain's ability to tackle foreign-backed extremist networks.

King Charles responds from the United States

King Charles III, currently on a state visit to America, said he was deeply concerned. Buckingham Palace released a statement condemning the attack.

His message added to the growing national response.

Israel voices concern

Israel's foreign ministry also reacted strongly. It said the British government could no longer claim the situation was under control.

That statement reflects increasing international concern about antisemitic violence in Britain.

Praise for Shomrim and Hatzola

Local Jewish volunteer groups played a vital role. Shomrim members helped restrain the suspect before police arrived. Hatzola paramedics treated the victims at the scene.

Their rapid response earned widespread praise.

Many said their actions likely prevented even greater harm.

Fear and resilience

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said the Jewish community remains strong and resilient. But he made one point crystal clear.

"Such attacks need to stop now." That message has been repeated across Britain.

Residents say they are determined not to be intimidated.

Yet many admit they are frightened.

Wider tensions in Britain

Monitoring groups have reported sharp rises in both antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents. These tensions have grown since the war between Israel and Hamas began.

The recent US-Israeli conflict with Iran has further intensified emotions. Police are working to prevent those overseas conflicts from fuelling violence on British streets.

Questions about security

The attacks have also raised questions about intelligence and policing. How were so many incidents able to happen in such a short time?

Could some have been prevented? Are hostile foreign actors exploiting domestic tensions? These are now central questions for investigators and ministers alike.

This was the first recent London attack against the Jewish community to be formally treated as terrorism from the outset.

That alone marks a significant development.

It suggests police believe the threat may be organised, ideological, or connected to wider extremist networks. The investigation could have major national security implications.

Police continue to question the suspect. Counter-terrorism officers are examining whether he acted alone. They are also investigating any links to HAYI or other groups.

Security has been increased across Jewish areas in London.

More arrests could follow.

(With inputs from agencies)