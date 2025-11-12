At least six people died and 22 others were injured in a stampede during a military recruitment event at Accra's El-Wak Sports Stadium, Ghana. Authorities urge caution as the incident occurred during an unexpected surge of applicants.

Ghana: At least six people were crushed to death on Wednesday after a crowd of job seekers surged through stadium gates during a military recruitment event in the Ghanaian capital Accra, the army said.

"The unfortunate incident led to the death of six potential recruits," it said in a statement.

Twenty-two others were wounded in the stampede, with at least five in critical condition, Ghana military hospital official Evelyn Abraham-Kwabiah told AFP.

The Ghana Armed Forces said the stampede took place around 6:20 am (GMT) when an unexpected surge of applicants "breached security protocols and rushed" through the gates of El-Wak Sports Stadium ahead of the scheduled screening.

In addition to normal military activities, soldiers in Ghana are also tasked with targeting illegal mining operations in the gold-rich west African country.

