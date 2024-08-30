Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Germany deports 28 Afghan nationals amid security concerns, first since 2021 Taliban takeover

    The deportation, which occurred on Friday, involved 28 Afghan individuals described by the German government as convicted criminals.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 2:26 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

    For the first time since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, Germany has deported Afghan nationals back to their homeland. The deportation, which occurred on Friday, involved 28 Afghan individuals described by the German government as convicted criminals. Government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit confirmed the deportations but did not provide immediate details on the specific offenses committed by these individuals.

    Interior Minister Nancy Faeser justified the deportations as a necessary step for national security. Germany's lack of diplomatic relations with the Taliban complicates these operations, necessitating the use of alternative channels for carrying out such actions. Despite this move, it is unlikely to lead to any significant improvement in relations between Germany and the Taliban, especially following recent developments in Afghanistan.

    Last week, Afghanistan introduced a series of new morality laws, including stringent regulations requiring women to cover their faces, bodies, and voices when outside their homes. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has criticized these laws, expressing her disapproval through posts on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the stark contrast between Germany's values and the Taliban’s regulations.

    The decision to proceed with the deportations comes amidst heightened security concerns in Germany. Just a week prior, a Syrian asylum seeker in Germany was involved in a deadly knife attack in Solingen. The suspect, who was scheduled for deportation to Bulgaria last year but had managed to evade this process, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder and alleged ties to a terrorist organization. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State militant group, which stated that the assault was carried out in retaliation for perceived injustices against Muslims globally. This claim, however, has not been independently verified.

    The recent violence has intensified the debate on immigration policy in Germany, particularly with regional elections in Saxony and Thuringia approaching. The populist Alternative for Germany (AfD), known for its anti-immigration stance, is expected to gain support in these elections. Chancellor Olaf Scholz had previously announced a crackdown on criminal immigration following an attack by an Afghan immigrant that resulted in the death of a police officer and injuries to four others.

    In response to the rising crime rates and public pressure, Faeser announced a plan to tighten knife laws. This plan, revealed by the German news agency dpa, is part of a broader initiative to streamline and expedite deportations of criminals from countries like Afghanistan and Syria.

