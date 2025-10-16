The Gaza Reconstruction plan includes police training with Egypt and Jordan. This vision for a unified Palestinian state faces strong opposition from Israel, which rejects the PA having a governing role in post-war Gaza.

The Palestinian Authority's prime minister met Thursday with UN and diplomatic officials to present a plan for Gaza's reconstruction, despite uncertainties over his government's role in the war-shattered territory's future. "I would like to believe that 12 months from now, the Palestinian Authority will be fully operational in Gaza," Mohammad Mustafa said, days after a US-brokered ceasefire came into effect in Gaza. The Palestinian Authority (PA) has not had a role in Gaza's governance since its rival Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007, though it still provides some services in the territory. The Gaza peace plan set out by US President Donald Trump does not rule out a Palestinian state, and also suggests allowing a role for the Palestinian Authority once it has completed a set of reforms.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to fight the establishment of a Palestinian state and has all but rejected the option of the Ramallah-based PA ruling over post-war Gaza. Mustafa said the PA had crafted a five-year plan for Gaza that would unfold over three phases and require $65 billion for 18 different sectors such as housing, education, governance and more. The plan builds on what was agreed at a summit of Arab countries in Cairo in March 2025, and Mustafa said that "police training programs initiated with Egypt and Jordan are already underway."

'Gaza Will Be Rebuilt As Part of Palestine'

"Our vision is clear," he told an assembly of Palestinian ministers, UN heads of agency and diplomatic heads of mission from his office in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. "Gaza shall be rebuilt as an open, connected and thriving part of the State of Palestine," Mustafa said. He also said that technical discussions were ongoing with the European Union over "secure crossing operations, customs systems, and integrated policing units".

The EU is one of the largest donors to the PA. Above all, the post-war reconstruction plan aims to make way for a single Palestinian government. The process will "reinforce the political and territorial unity between Gaza and the West Bank, and contribute to restoring a credible governance framework for the state of Palestine," said Mustafa.

