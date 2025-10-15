Israeli military said one of the four bodies handed over by Hamas under a recent US-brokered ceasefire deal does not belong to any known hostage held since the Gaza war began in 2023. Forensic tests confirmed the mismatch.

The Israeli military on Wednesday announced that one of the bodies handed over by Hamas in a recent exchange for Palestinian prisoners does not belong to any of the hostages held by the militant group since the Gaza war began in October 2023. The exchange took place on Tuesday, when four bodies were returned to Israel following a threat by the Israeli government to reduce humanitarian aid to Gaza. Israel claimed that Hamas had violated the US-brokered ceasefire agreement, which required the militant group to transfer the remains of hostages.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that after thorough examinations at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, one of the four bodies could not be matched to any known captive. The IDF stressed that Hamas must make all necessary efforts to ensure the correct remains are returned to Israel.

Of the four bodies received, three were positively identified as Staff Sgt. Tamir Nimrodi, Uriel Baruch, and Eitan Levy. The fourth body is believed to be that of a Palestinian, rather than an Israeli hostage.

The incident has heightened tensions, as the exchange of hostages and remains is considered a sensitive and critical component of ongoing efforts to maintain a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israeli authorities continue to press Hamas for full compliance with the terms of the agreement, highlighting the humanitarian and diplomatic stakes of the process.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Hamas must surrender its weapons under the recently negotiated US-brokered peace agreement, warning that the US would act if the group failed to comply. Speaking at the White House and to the Israeli Knesset, he hailed the Gaza ceasefire as a historic moment, ending two years of conflict, terror, and hostage crises. Trump described the agreement as the start of a “Golden Age” for Israel and the Middle East, urging Palestinians to reject violence, extremists to end hatred, and nations in the region to transform adversarial relationships into cooperation and lasting peace.

After more than two years, Israel received the final 20 living hostages held by Hamas since the October 7, 2023 attacks, under a recent ceasefire deal. The hostages, including soldiers, security guards, and civilians, endured extreme hardship, with many helping others before being captured. Families faced prolonged uncertainty, trauma, and public anguish. Each return marks relief and a new chapter of healing, while Israel mourns the 28 hostages who did not survive, remembering the lives lost, children growing up without parents, and the lasting scars on families and communities across the nation.