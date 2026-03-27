An 18-month-old toddler in Gaza was allegedly tortured by Israeli forces during his father's detention. A medical assessment confirmed injuries including cigarette burns and puncture wounds. The child was released after ten hours, but his father remains in custody.

A deeply disturbing incident in Gaza has sparked outrage after reports alleged that a toddler was tortured by Israeli forces during the detention of his father. According to a report on Palestine TV, the child—identified as Karim—was just 18 months old when the incident occurred near the Al-Maghazi refugee camp.

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The toddler had been with his father, Osama Abu Nassar, when Israeli troops allegedly opened fire in the area before detaining them. Witness accounts suggest the father was ordered to leave his child on the ground and approach a military checkpoint, where he was stripped and interrogated.

What followed has drawn widespread condemnation. During the interrogation, the child was allegedly subjected to severe abuse in front of his father in an attempt to extract a confession. A medical assessment later confirmed injuries consistent with cigarette burns, puncture wounds, and trauma caused by a nail being driven into the toddler’s leg.

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Footage aired by local broadcasters reportedly showed visible injuries across the child’s body, further intensifying global concern over the treatment of civilians—especially children—in conflict zones. The toddler was eventually released after around ten hours and returned to his family through the International Committee of the Red Cross. However, his father remains in Israeli custody.

The incident comes amid escalating violence in the region, where civilians have increasingly borne the brunt of hostilities. The targeting or harm of minors has been a particularly sensitive issue, drawing repeated warnings from international organisations and humanitarian groups.

While there has been no immediate independent verification of all claims, the allegations have fuelled renewed debate about accountability, human rights violations, and the humanitarian cost of the ongoing conflict.

The episode underscores the growing urgency for international intervention and monitoring, as reports of civilian suffering—especially involving children—continue to emerge from Gaza.

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