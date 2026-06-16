PM Narendra Modi met Canadian PM Mark Carney on the G7 Summit sidelines in Evian, France. The leaders reviewed the 'full range' of relations and discussed extensive cooperation in trade, economy, energy, technology, and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday (local time) held a bilateral meeting in Evian on the sidelines of the G7 Summit and discussed ways to strengthen ties in trade, energy, innovation, and education.

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PM Modi said that it was "a delight" to meet the Canadian PM, and in less than a year, it was their "fourth meeting". PM Modi stated that both leaders reviewed the "full range" of relations and discussed extensive cooperation in the following pillars, i.e., trade and economy, energy. technology and people-to-people ties.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "It was a delight to meet Prime Minister Carney on the sidelines of the Evian G7 Summit. In less than a year, it is our fourth meeting, indicating our commitment to strong India-Canada ties. We reviewed the full range of relations between our nations, notably the ground covered since we last met."

The post added, "We discussed extensive cooperation in the following pillars: Trade and economy. Energy. Technology. People-to-people ties."

It was a delight to meet Prime Minister Carney on the sidelines of the Evian G7 Summit. In less than a year, it is our fourth meeting, indicating our commitment to strong India-Canada ties. We reviewed the full range of relations between our nations, notably the ground covered… pic.twitter.com/lGSURANBfc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2026

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that both the leaders "reviewed the excellent progress made in bilateral engagement and discussed ways to build a stronger partnership driven by trade, energy, innovation, education and people-to-people exchanges."

PM @narendramodi met Canada’s Prime Minister @MarkJCarney on the sidelines of the @G7 Summit in Evian, France. Both leaders reviewed the excellent progress made in bilateral engagement and discussed ways to build a stronger partnership driven by trade, energy, innovation,… pic.twitter.com/Ix0BUlV7yI — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 16, 2026

PM Modi Addresses G7 Outreach Session

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of "trust" in building international partnerships and reaffirmed India's commitment to advancing sustainable and inclusive global development during the Outreach Session of the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian, France.

In a post on X, the MEA said that Prime Minister Modi highlighted the need for greater cooperation in an increasingly interconnected world during the G7 Outreach Session on the theme of "Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity".

"PM Narendra Modi participated in the Outreach Session on 'Forging new Partnerships and rebuilding international solidarity' at the G7 Summit. PM underscored the importance of 'trust' in building international partnerships, especially in an increasingly interconnected world," the MEA said post read.

The Prime Minister stressed that global cooperation should evolve beyond the traditional donor-recipient framework and instead be based on solidarity and equality.

India's 'Humanity First' Approach

According to the MEA, PM Modi highlighted India's "humanity first" approach, reflected in several international initiatives spearheaded by the country, including the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFe and the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign.

"He said that the world should move from donor-recipient to partnerships based on solidarity and equality," the post read.

"PM highlighted that India has always followed a 'humanity first' approach reflected in India-led International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFe and Ek Ped Maa ke Naam initiatives," it added.

The Prime Minister also noted that India's approach to international engagement is rooted in the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or "the world is one family', further reiterating India's commitment to supporting equitable and sustainable progress at the global level.

"India's vision of international partnership is rooted in the timeless philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the world is one family. PM conveyed that India remains firmly committed to advancing sustainable and inclusive global development," it added.

Modi's G7 Visit and Other Engagements

PM Modi had arrived in the French city earlier on Tuesday to attend the high-profile gathering, following an official invitation from the French President. This special invitation marks India's 13th appearance at the summit as a partner nation, alongside being the seventh consecutive time the Prime Minister is participating in the global forum.

Prior to the session, PM Modi and US President Donald Trump held a brief interaction following the traditional family photograph on the second day of the summit. A highly anticipated bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump is on the cards for June 17, which the White House confirmed will focus heavily on advancing the proposed India-US trade agreement.

(ANI)