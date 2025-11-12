On the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Canada, EAM S Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from South Africa, Mexico, Germany, France, and Brazil to deepen cooperation in various sectors.

Meetings with South Africa, Mexico, and Saskatchewan

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) met his counterparts from South Africa, Ronald Lamola, and Mexico, Juan Ramon de la Fuente, as well as the Premier of the Saskatchewan province of Canada, Scott Moe, on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Niagara. During his meeting, the EAM discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

"Nice to catch up with South Africa FM Ronald Lamola in Niagara today," Jaishankar said in a post on X. https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1988420841818980471?s=20

In another post, Jaishankar shared that he held discussions with the Mexican Foreign Minister, focusing on expanding ties in business, trade, health, pharmaceuticals, and science and technology. "A pleasure to meet FM Dr Juan Ramon de la Fuente of Mexico. Discussed further advancing our cooperation across business, trade, health & pharmaceuticals, and science & technology," Jaishankar posted. https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1988428959961538846?s=20

In addition, Jaishankar held talks with Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan Province, where the leaders explored potential cooperation in energy, food, and fertilisers. Highlighting the discussion, he posted, "Good to meet again with the Premier of Saskatchewan Province Scott Moe. Discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in energy, food and fertiliser. Value his warm sentiments towards our relationship." https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1988432785019990393?s=20

Discussions with European and Brazilian Counterparts

Earlier, Jaishankar also held bilateral discussions with his counterparts from France, Germany, and Brazil, focusing on strengthening strategic partnerships and addressing global challenges, on the sidelines of the Foreign Ministers' Meeting. He met German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, with discussions centring on advancing the India-Germany strategic partnership, India-EU ties, and exchanging views on West Asia, Afghanistan, and the Indo-Pacific. Jaishankar also met French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and the two sides took stock of their strategic partnership and discussed deepening cooperation in multilateral and plurilateral formats. He also met Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, where the discussions focused on enhancing trade, investment, health, and technology cooperation.

India's Participation in G7 Outreach

Jaishankar is visiting Canada from November 11 to 13 to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting with Outreach Partners, at the invitation of Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Anand, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India's participation underscores New Delhi's commitment to working with international partners in addressing global challenges and amplifying the voice of the Global South in global forums.

The gathering brings together ministers from G7 member countries--Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union--along with several outreach nations, including India, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, and Ukraine. (ANI)