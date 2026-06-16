At the G7 summit, Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi said leaders discussed Ukraine, West Asia, and China. She proposed a 'Joint Stockpiling Collaboration Initiative' for critical minerals and addressed issues like Iran's nuclear program and North Korea.

Discussions were held on geopolitical developments, including the Russia-Ukraine crisis, security situation in West Asia and the challenges posed by China during the working dinner between G7 countries, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Tuesday. Takaichi informed that she proposed a G7 'Joint Stockpiling Collaboration Initiative' regarding critical minerals during her meeting with the G7 counterparts.

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In a post on X on Tuesday, she said, "Last night, at the working dinner, we engaged in frank discussions on pressing issues, including the situation in the Middle East, the situation in Ukraine, the situation in the Indo-Pacific, and strengthening supply chain resilience, including critical minerals."

Takaichi stressed upon the need for unimpeded maritime commerce via the Strait of Hormuz and said, "From my side, I emphasised the importance of allowing all ships stranded in the Persian Gulf to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and as the only country to have suffered nuclear bombings in war, I called for preventing Iran's nuclear weapons development in collaboration with the IAEA."

"Building on that, while touching on this Hormuz crisis, I proposed a G7 "Joint Stockpiling Collaboration Initiative" regarding critical minerals," she added.

This is the first G7 Summit being attended by Takaichi. The Japanese PM stressed the importance of the principle of complete denuclearisation of North Korea, and expressed the need to address North Korea's nuclear and missile development, as well as countermeasures against cryptocurrency theft that serves as its funding source.

"From my side, I explained Japan's thinking and position on the Indo-Pacific situation and various challenges in the region, including China, and confirmed that the G7 will respond in close coordination," Takaichi wrote on X.

昨日、Ｇ７サミットに参加するため、ミネラルウォーターで有名なフランスのエビアンに到着し、マクロン大統領（@EmmanuelMacron）とブリジット夫人から、温かい歓迎を受けました。 私にとって初めてのＧ７サミットです。… pic.twitter.com/Ul2PQ5i9Ou — 高市早苗 (@takaichi_sanae) June 16, 2026

G7 Summit's First Session Focuses on Ukraine

Meanwhile, the first session of G7 summit on Tuesday focused on restoring peace in Ukraine as world leaders gather in the French resort town.

According to Reuters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in the first session of the day dedicated to "Building peace in Ukraine".

Present at the meeting were French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump. As per Reuters, Zelenskyy may talk separately with Trump. The Ukrainian President also due to meet other G7 leaders individually.

The meeting between the leaders come amid rising tensions between Kiev and Moscow. In the most recent development, Zelenskyy on Tuesday shared in a post on X that an oil refinery was hit at a distance of 500 kilometers in Russia--boasting of Ukraine's long-range capabilities in the region.

Reuters reported citing Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin that a Ukrainian drone attack damaged a facility at the Moscow oil refinery owned by Russia's Gazpromneft.

France is hosting the 52nd G7 Summit from June 15 to 17. India is also participating at the G7 Summit for the 13th time as a partner country and the Summit is set to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh consecutive appearance at the gathering.