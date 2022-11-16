Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit Day 2: PM Modi, other world leaders visit mangrove forest in Bali, plant saplings

    On Tuesday, PM Modi was greeted by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo at the venue. Upon his arrival in Bali, PM Modi was received by a traditional welcome. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome in Bali!"

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other world leaders on Wednesday (November 16) visited Taman Hutan Raya mangrove forest in Bali and planted saplings On the second day of his visit to Bali, PM Modi arrived at the mangrove forest. He was greeted upon his arrival by Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo.

    On Monday, PM Modi arrived in Bali. He is expected to attend the third working session of the G20, based on "Digital Transformation." The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of eight countries on the margins of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

    PM Modi is slated to have bilateral agreements with heads of Indonesia, Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom.

    On Tuesday, PM Modi was greeted by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo at the venue. Upon his arrival in Bali, PM Modi was received by a traditional welcome. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome in Bali!"

    On Tuesday, he also addressed the G20 working session on Food and Energy Security where he reiterated India’s long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy in Ukraine and said “‘We have to find a way to return to the path of the ceasefire” in Kyiv.

    "Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world. After that, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it’s our turn. The onus of creating a new world order for the post-Covid period lies on our shoulders. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world," PM Modi said.

