Air New Zealand is enhancing comfort for economy passengers by introducing Skynest pods on some long-haul flights. These private, bunk-bed style pods will offer four-hour nap sessions and will debut on Boeing 787-9 aircraft for the New York to Auckland route starting in November.

Passengers travelling with Air New Zealand are finding their travels more comfortable. The Auckland-based airline plans to start providing economy customers with four-hour naps in private pods on some long-haul flights, after the introduction of Sky Couch, which allows passengers to stretch out by folding up the footrests of three economy seats. The most recent addition to Air New Zealand's economy class is the airline, which operates scheduled passenger flights to 20 domestic and 28 foreign destinations spanning 18 countries, mostly in the Pacific Rim.

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Air New Zealand debuted its Skynest pods on Tuesday at a function in New York. It has a set of six purple-lit sleeping pods. The private pods are stacked one on top of the other like bunk beds. They will take the place of five seats on the new Boeing 787-9, which will also have an extended premium-class arrangement, and can hold six passengers at once.

According to the airline, flights between New York and Auckland will launch the Skynest pods service in November. The airline will equip Boeing 787-9 aircraft that fly its longest route—nearly 9,000 miles—with its new sleeping pods, which resemble bunk beds.

What Do We Know About Skynest Pods?

A cushion, a folded dark blanket, a seatbelt, USB-A and USB-C outlets, and a privacy curtain are included with each of the thin yet comfortable beds. They are around 6 feet 8 inches long and were made with room in mind. Passengers won't need to set an alarm for the four-hour naps. Instead, lights automatically turn on when a session ends. If someone remains asleep, a crew member will wake them. The crew will then take about 30 minutes to change the bedding before the next passenger's pod time begins.

To use the service, passengers must reserve the pods beforehand. For travel beginning in November, online reservations will open on May 18. In addition to a roughly USD 900 (about Rs 84,046) one-way economy ticket, four hours in one of the private pods will cost USD 495 (approximately Rs 46,223). The total cost of an Air New Zealand economy-class ticket including a Skynest pod is USD 1,395 (about Rs 1,30,272).