Following the historic SpaceX IPO that made Elon Musk a trillionaire, the lives of many employees were also transformed. This is the story of a former welder, Juan Hernandez, whose employee stock grant, once valued at $10,000, turned him into a millionaire overnight.

Elon Musk is officially the world’s first trillionaire, following the historic initial public offering (IPO) and stock market debut of his aerospace and AI company, SpaceX. Due to the listing's enormity and the nearly instantaneous income it produced, it caused excitement all across the world. The IPO altered the lives of thousands of regular employees behind the scenes, even though the spotlight has been on Musk hitting the trillion-dollar milestone. On paper, several of them moved from working in factories and workshops to being billionaires in a single day.

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e of those people is Juan Hernandez, a former SpaceX welder. According to the New York Post, Hernandez was paid $28 (about Rs 2,600) per hour when he joined SpaceX in 2015 after learning about a job opportunity from a friend. He didn't think it was particularly remarkable at the time. It was just another job on his career path, employment, and a pay cheque. He never considered the possibility that it would alter his financial situation in the future.

According to CBS, he received a stock grant worth about $10,000 as part of his job. He didn't give stock ownership much thought at the time, like many employees. After a few years, that "small" stock award has evolved into something quite different. Hernandez worked on launch infrastructure for years at SpaceX, assisting in the development and maintenance of rocket launch systems. Over time, he moved into a supervisory role, becoming part of the team that supported the company’s fast-paced expansion.

The business reportedly raised almost $75 billion in one of the largest listings ever, and following its Wall Street debut, its valuation soared above $2 trillion. Early employees became unanticipated winners due to the stock's impressive gain on day one.

The result changed Hernandez's life. He currently owns about 6,500 SpaceX shares. His stakes are valued at over $1 million (Rs 9.51 crore), with the stock ending at $160.95. He used to hardly notice an advantage, but now it's a fortune.

Hernandez is reportedly by no means alone. Following the IPO, years of stock awards suddenly gained enormous value, making thousands of present and past SpaceX employees billionaires. For many, it was a reward for years of hard labour, technical dedication, and faith in a business that had previously seemed like a dangerous venture.