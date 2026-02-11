A 79-year-old former educator is accused of sexually assaulting 89 minors in nine countries over five decades, with the case emerging after a USB drive detailing the abuse was found.

A sprawling child abuse case in France has rocked authorities as prosecutors publicly named a 79-year-old former educator accused of sexually assaulting 89 minors over more than five decades. The unprecedented case spans nine countries and multiple continents, prompting a rare appeal for witnesses and victims to come forward as investigations continue.

The suspect, identified as Jacques Leveugle, was formally charged in 2024 with aggravated rape and sexual assault of minors. He has been held in pretrial detention since April 2025. Prosecutors from the city of Grenoble disclosed that the alleged abuses occurred between 1967 and 2022, making this one of the most extensive long-running child exploitation cases in recent memory.

Allegations Across Borders and Roles

Authorities say Leveugle used his various professional roles — including as a teacher, tutor, and speleology (cave-exploration) instructor — to gain access to vulnerable young people. The alleged crimes were committed in numerous countries where he lived and worked, including Germany, Switzerland, Morocco, Niger, Algeria, the Philippines, India, Colombia, and the French territory of New Caledonia. Alleged victims were primarily boys aged 13 to 17 at the time of the assaults.

The investigation took a pivotal turn when Leveugle’s nephew, growing concerned about his uncle’s private life, discovered a USB drive containing extensive handwritten and typed “writings”. These writings, described as 15 volumes of material, detailed the suspect’s sexual relations with minors and formed the backbone of the case against him. Prosecutors believe the documents helped identify at least 89 alleged victims documented over decades.

Public Appeal and Legal Stand

In an unusual move under French law, authorities publicized Leveugle’s identity to encourage other potential victims and witnesses to step forward. French criminal procedure typically protects the anonymity of suspects, but prosecutors argued that publicizing his name was necessary due to gaps and incomplete identities in the records. They have also established a hotline to support reporting and witness testimonies.

Disturbing Confessions and Parallel Probe

The case took a darker turn when Leveugle allegedly confessed to the suffocation deaths of his terminally ill mother and elderly aunt, which investigators are now probing in a separate inquiry. These confessions emerged amid questioning related to the broader abuse investigation.

Ongoing Investigation and Broader Concerns

Prosecutors stress the urgency of locating possible victims, given the prolonged time span of the alleged offences and the challenges of tracing survivors decades after the fact. The case highlights both the evolving role of digital evidence in uncovering historic abuse and the complexities involved in cross-border exploitation cases.