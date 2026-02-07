French ex-minister Jack Lang denies allegations linked to Jeffrey Epstein, calling them "baseless." Facing a financial probe along with his daughter, Lang says he welcomes the investigation to clarify his honour and probity.

Former French minister Jack Lang on Saturday told AFP that allegations against him resulting from revelations in the Epstein files were "baseless" and he was facing an investigation against him "with serenity".

France's financial crimes prosecutors on Friday announced they had opened a preliminary case against him and his daughter Caroline over "laundering of aggravated tax-fraud proceeds" after they were mentioned in files related to the late US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"The accusations being made against me are baseless," Lang said in a statement to AFP.

Lang, a prominent figure who has held a series of ministerial roles in previous governments, said he was taking news of the probe "with serenity and even relief".

But the 86-year-old is facing pressure to resign from his current post as head of a leading French cultural institute over his links to Epstein

France's foreign minister said Friday he had summoned Lang -- whose name appears more than 670 times in the released documents -- to a meeting on Sunday.

Lang, who heads the Arab World Institute (IMA) in Paris, did not comment further on a possible resignation but said he welcomed the investigation.

"It will bring much light on to the accusations that are questioning my probity and my honour," Lang told AFP.

Lang is the most high-profile French figure caught up in the latest US release of documents linked to the financier, who killed himself in 2019 while in prison facing charges of sex trafficking underage girls.

A mere mention in the files does not imply wrongdoing.

Lang, who spent nearly 20 years as culture minister and education minister in different governments, has denied any knowledge of Epstein's crimes, despite the financier's conviction in 2008 for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

On Wednesday, he refused to step down as president of the IMA, a cultural hub focused on the Arabic-speaking world.

The 12.3 million euros ($14.5 million) it receives annually from the foreign ministry accounts for half the IMA's budget.

The IMA's board of directors -- made up in equal measure of ambassadors from Arab countries and figures chosen by the foreign ministry -- appointed him and has renewed his tenure three times.

His daughter, film producer Caroline Lang, resigned on Monday as head of the Independent Production Union.

