The French Navy boarded a Russia-linked oil tanker in the Mediterranean, President Macron announced. The vessel is under sanctions and suspected of being part of Moscow's 'shadow fleet'. Ukraine's President Zelensky praised the move.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said that the French Navy had boarded a Russia-linked oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea, asserting that France would not tolerate "any violation" of international law. Macron said the tanker was subject to international sanctions and was suspected of operating as part of Moscow's so-called "shadow fleet," suspected of flying a false flag.

We will not tolerate any violation. This morning, the French Navy boarded an oil tanker coming from Russia, subject to international sanctions and suspected of flying a false flag. The operation was conducted on the high seas in the Mediterranean,… pic.twitter.com/zhXVdzPx1r — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 22, 2026 In a post on X, Macron wrote, "We will not tolerate any violation. This morning, the French Navy boarded an oil tanker coming from Russia, subject to international sanctions and suspected of flying a false flag. The operation was conducted on the high seas in the Mediterranean, with the support of several of our allies. It was carried out in strict compliance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. A judicial investigation has been opened. The vessel has been diverted. We are determined to uphold international law and to ensure the effective enforcement of sanctions. The activities of the "shadow fleet" contribute to financing the war of aggression against Ukraine.

Details of the Seized Tanker

According to France 24, Local maritime authorities stated that the navy seized an oil tanker called "Grinch" between Spain and Morocco after it set sail from the Russian Arctic port of Murmansk. A ship named "Grinch" is under United Kingdom (UK) sanctions, while another called "Carl" with the same registration number is sanctioned by the United States and the European Union. Ship-tracking websites, marinetraffic and vesselfinder, said the vessel had been flying a Comoros flag, France 24 said.

Ukraine Welcomes French Action

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the French action, thanking Macron for what he described as a strong and necessary step to curb Russia's war financing.

Thank you, France! Thank you, @EmmanuelMacron! This is exactly the kind of resolve needed to ensure that Russian oil no longer finances Russia’s war. Russian tankers operating near European shores must be stopped. Sanctions against the entire infrastructure of the shadow fleet… https://t.co/6t0DbJ9xS1 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 22, 2026 In a post on X, Zelensky respond, "Thank you, France! Thank you, @EmmanuelMacron! This is exactly the kind of resolve needed to ensure that Russian oil no longer finances Russia's war. Russian tankers operating near European shores must be stopped. Sanctions against the entire infrastructure of the shadow fleet must be tough. Vessels must be apprehended. And wouldn't it be fair to confiscate and sell the oil carried by these tankers?"

Context of Previous Seizure

According to France 24, in late September, French authorities detained a Russian-linked ship called the Boracay, a vessel claiming to be flagged in Benin, in a move Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned as "piracy". (ANI)