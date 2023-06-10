Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former UK PM Boris Johnson quits as MP after learning he will be sanctioned over 'partygate'

    Boris Johnson resigned after receiving the results of an investigation by lawmakers into misleading statements he made to Parliament about "partygate", a series of rule-breaking government parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Former UK PM Boris Johnson quits as MP after learning he will be sanctioned over 'partygate' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 10, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, on Friday (June 9) shocked Britain by quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament. He departed with a ferocious tirade at his political opponents — and at his successor, Rishi Sunak — that could blast open tensions within the governing Conservative Party.

    Johnson resigned after receiving the results of an investigation by lawmakers into misleading statements he made to Parliament about "partygate", a series of rule-breaking government parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Colombian Miracle: 4 children rescued from Amazon rainforest 40 days after plane crash (WATCH)

    In his resignation statement, the former UK PM accused opponents of trying to drive him out — and hinted that his rollercoaster political career might not be over yet. "It is very sad to be leaving Parliament — at least for now," Johnson said.

    The 58-year-old had said that he had "received a letter from the Privileges Committee making it clear — much to my amazement — that they are determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of Parliament."

    He called the committee investigating him — which has members from both government and opposition parties — a "kangaroo court". "Their purpose from the beginning has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts," Johnson said.

    Jharkhand students' union calls for 48-hour strike against state govt over recruitment policy

    Boris Johnson's resignation will trigger a special election to replace him as a lawmaker for a suburban London seat in the House of Commons. Johnson, whose career has seen a series of scandals and comebacks, led the Conservatives to a landslide victory in 2019 but was forced out by his own party less than three years later.

    Johnson had been awaiting the outcome of an investigation by a House of Commons standards committee over misleading statements he made to Parliament about a slew of gatherings in government buildings in 2020 and 2021 that breached pandemic lockdown rules.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets heads of Pfizer in US; Likely to open a branch in Kerala anr

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets heads of Pfizer in US; Likely to open a branch in Kerala

    Colombian Miracle: 4 children rescued from Amazon rainforest 40 days after plane crash (WATCH)

    Colombian Miracle: 4 children rescued from Amazon rainforest 40 days after plane crash (WATCH)

    Bankrupt Pakistan to spend over Rs1.8 trillion on defence this year snt

    Bankrupt Pakistan to spend over Rs 1.8 trillion on defence this year

    Explained Why Canada is reluctant on cracking whip on Sikh separatists

    Explained: Why Canada is reluctant on cracking whip on Sikh separatists

    Etihad Airways announces special fares for summer holidays; CHECK anr

    Etihad Airways announces special fares for summer holidays; CHECK

    Recent Stories

    Football 'Are you taking everybody to Miami?': Guardiola gets sarcastic with Aguero ahead of Man City vs Inter UCL final osf

    'Are you taking everybody to Miami?': Guardiola sarcastic with Aguero ahead of Man City vs Inter UCL final

    Jharkhand students' union calls for 48-hour strike against state govt over recruitment policy AJR

    Jharkhand students' union calls for 48-hour strike against state govt over recruitment policy

    Tejasswi Prakash SEXY Pictures: Actress turns 29; know why fans love THIS diva (ATG)

    Tejasswi Prakash SEXY Pictures: Actress turns 29; know why fans love THIS diva

    Indian space startup Azista BST is sending its first satellite onboard Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 on June 13

    Indian space startup Azista BST is sending its first satellite onboard Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 on June 13

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets heads of Pfizer in US; Likely to open a branch in Kerala anr

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets heads of Pfizer in US; Likely to open a branch in Kerala

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon