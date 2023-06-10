Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jharkhand students' union calls for 48-hour strike against state govt over recruitment policy

    The Hemant Soren government was forced to bring a new recruitment policy based on the 60:40 ratio formula, since its recruitment policy in 2021 was set aside by the Jharkhand High Court in December 2022.

    Jharkhand students' union calls for 48-hour strike against state govt over recruitment policy AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 10, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    The Jharkhand State Student Union (JSSU) on Saturday (June 10) called for a strike (bandh) for two days. The bandh has been organised to protest against the 60:40 ratio-based recruitment policy of the Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led state government.

    What is 60:40 formula?

    This formula means the new policy does not have any provision for reservations for the locals in grade 3 and grade 4 jobs.

    Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 toppers take chopper ride for second year in succession; check details

    According to reports, 40 percent of the available positions are designated for candidates from other states, while 60 percent include reservations for the Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) / Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) belonging to the state.

    According to the reservation data as many as 26 percent is for the ST, 14 percent for the OBC, 10 percent for the SC, and 10 percent for the EWS.

    The Hemant Soren government was forced to bring a new recruitment policy based on the 60:40 ratio formula, since its recruitment policy in 2021 was set aside by the Jharkhand High Court in December 2022. The bench of the then Chief Justice, Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad of the Jharkhand High Court had passed an important judgement in December 2022.

    Ramesh Hansda has submitted a petition outlining irregularities in the hiring procedure. The new regulation said that persons who had completed their matriculation (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) in other states under the unreserved category were not eligible to apply for grade 3 and grade 4 positions that the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) was advertising.

    Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours; brings high waves at Gujarat's Tithal beach

    In April this year, Jharkhand's students union staged a 72-hour protest against the 60:40 recruitment policy. The students organised torchlight processions (mashal julus) at the block level on April 18, followed by a bandh on April 19.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian space startup Azista BST is sending its first satellite onboard Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 on June 13

    Indian space startup Azista BST is sending its first satellite onboard Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 on June 13

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets heads of Pfizer in US; Likely to open a branch in Kerala anr

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets heads of Pfizer in US; Likely to open a branch in Kerala

    Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 toppers take chopper ride for second year in succession; check details AJR

    Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 toppers take chopper ride for second year in succession; check details

    Wild tusker Arikomban's presence confirmed in Kanyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary anr

    Wild tusker Arikomban's presence confirmed in Kanyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya (KR 605) 10 June 2023 updates check prizes time of draw winners

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya (KR 605) 10 June 2023: Check prizes, time of draw

    Recent Stories

    Tejasswi Prakash SEXY Pictures: Actress turns 29; know why fans love THIS diva (ATG)

    Tejasswi Prakash SEXY Pictures: Actress turns 29; know why fans love THIS diva

    Indian space startup Azista BST is sending its first satellite onboard Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 on June 13

    Indian space startup Azista BST is sending its first satellite onboard Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 on June 13

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets heads of Pfizer in US; Likely to open a branch in Kerala anr

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets heads of Pfizer in US; Likely to open a branch in Kerala

    Tennis French Open 2023: Casper Ruud reveals key to success after entering finals with win over Zverev osf

    French Open 2023: Casper Ruud reveals key to success after entering finals with win over Zverev

    Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 toppers take chopper ride for second year in succession; check details AJR

    Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 toppers take chopper ride for second year in succession; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon