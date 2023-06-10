Jharkhand students' union calls for 48-hour strike against state govt over recruitment policy

The Hemant Soren government was forced to bring a new recruitment policy based on the 60:40 ratio formula, since its recruitment policy in 2021 was set aside by the Jharkhand High Court in December 2022.

The Jharkhand State Student Union (JSSU) on Saturday (June 10) called for a strike (bandh) for two days. The bandh has been organised to protest against the 60:40 ratio-based recruitment policy of the Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led state government.

What is 60:40 formula?

This formula means the new policy does not have any provision for reservations for the locals in grade 3 and grade 4 jobs.

Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 toppers take chopper ride for second year in succession; check details

According to reports, 40 percent of the available positions are designated for candidates from other states, while 60 percent include reservations for the Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) / Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) belonging to the state.

According to the reservation data as many as 26 percent is for the ST, 14 percent for the OBC, 10 percent for the SC, and 10 percent for the EWS.

The Hemant Soren government was forced to bring a new recruitment policy based on the 60:40 ratio formula, since its recruitment policy in 2021 was set aside by the Jharkhand High Court in December 2022. The bench of the then Chief Justice, Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad of the Jharkhand High Court had passed an important judgement in December 2022.

Ramesh Hansda has submitted a petition outlining irregularities in the hiring procedure. The new regulation said that persons who had completed their matriculation (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) in other states under the unreserved category were not eligible to apply for grade 3 and grade 4 positions that the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) was advertising.

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours; brings high waves at Gujarat's Tithal beach

In April this year, Jharkhand's students union staged a 72-hour protest against the 60:40 recruitment policy. The students organised torchlight processions (mashal julus) at the block level on April 18, followed by a bandh on April 19.