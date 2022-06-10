General Pervez Musharraf health update: 'Organs malfunctioning, recovery not possible'

A message from the family of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf said that his organs are malfunctioning.

Dismissing reports of General Pervez Musharraf's death, the former Pakistan President's family released a statement on Friday stating that he is not on the ventilator but confirmed that his health is deteriorating. The message on his official Twitter handle said that Musharraf's organs are malfunctioning, adding that "recovery is not possible".

"He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the message on Pervez Musharraf's official Twitter handle read.

The tweet by Musharraf's family follows after news of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passing away on Friday in certain sections of Pakistan media created confusion, as several other publications denied the news.

Pakistani media outlet Waqt News reported the demise of Pervez Musharraf on their Twitter handle. The tweet has since been deleted.

Musharraf, who took power in a coup in 1999, served as President of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008. Interestingly, he was born in Old Delhi, and his family moved to Karachi following the Partition.

The former dictator had launched the 1999 Kargil War without the civilian government's approval. Aides of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have said he had sought to derail talks with India through the operation.

The Kargil War, also known as the Kargil conflict,[note (I)] was an armed conflict fought between India and Pakistan from May to July 1999 in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere along the Line of Control (LoC). In India, the conflict is also referred to as Operation Vijay and went on from 3 May to 26 July 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated every 26 July in India to observe the Indian defence forces' victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War for ousting Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh.

