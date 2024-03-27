Forensic probe begins as Pakistan to DNA Test suicide bomber in fatal attack on 5 Chinese nationals

Following the tragic suicide bombing in Pakistan's northwest that claimed the lives of five Chinese nationals and a local driver, authorities are conducting DNA testing on the attacker's remains. The attack occurred in Shangla district, raising concerns about security for Chinese workers involved in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In a devastating incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a suicide bomber targeted a vehicle in Shangla district, killing five Chinese nationals and a local driver. The victims were engineers and laborers en route to the Dasu Dam, a key project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

This attack has reignited security fears and prompted swift investigative actions by Pakistani authorities. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, encompassing major infrastructure projects like road construction, power plants, and agriculture initiatives, has been a cornerstone of economic development for Pakistan.

However, it has also become a target for violence, highlighting the precarious security environment in the region. In response to the attack, Pakistani officials have initiated DNA testing on the suicide bomber's remains and have expanded their search for possible accomplices.

While no group has claimed responsibility yet, suspicions point towards separatist elements and factions like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The TTP, a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, has denied involvement in the attack, emphasizing their lack of connection to the tragic incident.

This denial adds layers of complexity to the ongoing investigation which is working as a challenge for identifying perpetrators in such situations. Chinese authorities have been closely engaged, with plans to send their own experts for an independent investigation in collaboration with Pakistani counterparts.

The Chinese government has condemned the attack and urged Pakistan to swiftly investigate, apprehend the culprits, and ensure justice for the victims. This recent attack echoes previous instances of violence against Chinese nationals working on CPEC-related projects, highlighting the persistent security threats in the region.