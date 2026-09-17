Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri launched the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2026’ campaign at the MEA HQ to mark PM Modi’s birthday. He led ministry officials in a cleanliness pledge, planted saplings, and participated in 'Shramdaan' (voluntary labor).

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri inaugurated the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2026’ campaign at the Ministry of External Affairs Headquarters on Thursday, leading diplomats and ministry officials in a nationwide pledge and cleanliness drive. The programme was organised to mark Prime Minister Modi’s birthday and his 25 years of dedicated public service.

Marking the commencement of the annual cleanliness drive, the Foreign Secretary administered the official ‘Swachhata Pledge’ to MEA personnel, planted saplings under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ environmental initiative, and participated directly in Shramdaan (voluntary labor) to maintain tidy office surroundings.

In a post on X detailing his participation, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted that the initiative follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Swachch Bharat. "Answering Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi’s clarion call for a Swachch Bharat, launched the Swachchta Hi Seva campaign with the @MEAIndia family today by taking the Swachchta pledge, planting saplings for Ek Ped Maa ke Naam, and shramdaan for clean and tidy environs." Answering Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi’s clarion call for a Swachch Bharat, launched the Swachchta Hi Seva campaign with the @MEAIndia family today by taking the Swachchta pledge, planting saplings for Ek Ped Maa ke Naam, and shramdaan for clean and tidy environs. pic.twitter.com/vcv2FZWaX2 — Vikram Misri (@VikramMisri) September 17, 2026

Meanwhile, the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, "Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri launched 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign on 17 September 2026 and administered ‘Swachhata Pledge' to MEA officials." "As part of this, Foreign Secretary planted saplings under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ in the lawns of MEA Hqrs. He also led MEA officials in #shramdaan for cleanliness drive," he added. Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri launched the campaign at MEA Headquarters today, administering the Swachhata Pledge to MEA officials. As part of the campaign, he planted saplings under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ and led MEA officials in #Shramdaan for a… pic.twitter.com/5kZYL8xkFn — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 17, 2026

Campaign Extends to PM Modi's Birthplace in Gujarat

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in a ‘Shramdaan’ cleanliness drive at the Vadnagar Bus Port, the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign.

During the cleanliness drive, CM Patel actively participated in the ‘Shramdaan’ and also promoted environmental conservation by planting trees under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Gujarat Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel, local public representatives, officials and a large number of citizens also joined the Chief Minister in the cleanliness drive. The participants extended their wishes for Prime Minister Modi’s good health and well-being.

The ‘Shramdaan’ at Vadnagar Bus Port was held as part of the statewide activities being organised under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ and ‘Seva Setu’ programmes on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday.

Nationwide 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

On May 26, 2014, Narendra Modi took the oath as the Prime Minister of India, becoming the first Prime Minister to be born after India attained Independence.

BJP is organising the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives. (ANI)