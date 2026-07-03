At a UNHRC side event in Geneva, lawmakers and activists raised alarm over the forced conversions and marriages of religious minority women in Pakistan, particularly Hindus and Christians, calling for international pressure on Islamabad to protect their rights.
MEP Highlights Misuse of Blasphemy Laws
Speaking at the event, Member of the European Parliament Bert-Jan Ruissen said freedom of religion or belief remains under severe pressure in Pakistan. He alleged that the country's blasphemy laws are frequently misused and expressed concern over reports of girls being forced into marriage and compelled to convert to Islam. "We spoke about misuse of blasphemy laws, and we spoke mainly about the fact that girls are forced into marriage and convert to Islam. It's really undermining the whole concept of freedom of belief and also undermining the freedom of conscience."
Ruissen stressed that the international community should strengthen cooperation to encourage Pakistan to improve protections for minorities and ensure full respect for their rights. He also referred to existing international cooperation and support mechanisms with Pakistan, saying these should be effectively used to encourage stronger safeguards for minority communities.
'Freedom to Choose Religion Without Coercion'
Ivan Arjona-Pelado, representative of the Foundation for the Improvement of Life, Culture and Society, said forced religious conversion should never occur anywhere in the world. He emphasised that individuals must remain free to choose, change or reject a religion without coercion.
Pelado called on governments and public authorities to uphold freedom of religion or belief by protecting every person's right to live according to their conscience. He said respecting these freedoms is a fundamental responsibility of states and urged authorities to ensure that all citizens can exercise their rights without fear or discrimination.
Call for Urgent Measures
The event was also attended by Member of the European Parliament Tomislav Sokol and Dr Naseem Baloch, Chairman of the Baloch National Movement. Speakers underscored the need for greater international accountability and urgent measures to protect minority women and girls, while calling for stronger safeguards against forced conversions and forced marriages in Pakistan.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)