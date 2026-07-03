At a UNHRC side event in Geneva, lawmakers and activists raised alarm over the forced conversions and marriages of religious minority women in Pakistan, particularly Hindus and Christians, calling for international pressure on Islamabad to protect their rights.

MEP Highlights Misuse of Blasphemy Laws

Concerns over the plight of religious minority women in Pakistan took centre stage at an event titled "Forced Conversions & Minority Women", held at the Geneva Press Club on the sidelines of the 62nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).The event, organised by Global Human Rights Defence and CAP Pour la Liberte de Conscience, brought together lawmakers, human rights advocates and civil society representatives, who raised alarm over what they described as continuing violations of religious freedom in Pakistan. Speakers called on the international community to increase pressure on Islamabad to protect religious minorities and end the practice of forced conversions and forced marriages.The discussion focused on the persecution of minority communities, particularly the vulnerabilities of Hindu, Christian and Baloch women and girls. Participants described forced conversion and forced marriage as tools of religious and ethnic persecution, while also highlighting poverty, statelessness and conflict as factors that heighten the risks faced by vulnerable communities.

Speaking at the event, Member of the European Parliament Bert-Jan Ruissen said freedom of religion or belief remains under severe pressure in Pakistan. He alleged that the country's blasphemy laws are frequently misused and expressed concern over reports of girls being forced into marriage and compelled to convert to Islam. "We spoke about misuse of blasphemy laws, and we spoke mainly about the fact that girls are forced into marriage and convert to Islam. It's really undermining the whole concept of freedom of belief and also undermining the freedom of conscience."

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Ruissen stressed that the international community should strengthen cooperation to encourage Pakistan to improve protections for minorities and ensure full respect for their rights. He also referred to existing international cooperation and support mechanisms with Pakistan, saying these should be effectively used to encourage stronger safeguards for minority communities.

'Freedom to Choose Religion Without Coercion'

Ivan Arjona-Pelado, representative of the Foundation for the Improvement of Life, Culture and Society, said forced religious conversion should never occur anywhere in the world. He emphasised that individuals must remain free to choose, change or reject a religion without coercion.

Pelado called on governments and public authorities to uphold freedom of religion or belief by protecting every person's right to live according to their conscience. He said respecting these freedoms is a fundamental responsibility of states and urged authorities to ensure that all citizens can exercise their rights without fear or discrimination.

Call for Urgent Measures

The event was also attended by Member of the European Parliament Tomislav Sokol and Dr Naseem Baloch, Chairman of the Baloch National Movement. Speakers underscored the need for greater international accountability and urgent measures to protect minority women and girls, while calling for stronger safeguards against forced conversions and forced marriages in Pakistan.