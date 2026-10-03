Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami is accused of attacking the captain with an crash axe during a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, forcing a diversion to Saudi Arabia. The UAE labeled the incident a terrorist act.

The Flydubai cockpit attack has raised a major aviation-security question: how did an Omani pilot who had reportedly attracted security concerns over extremist material later end up as co-pilot on a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv commercial flight? Hamam al-Hammami, a 29-year-old Omani national, has been identified by multiple reports as the co-pilot accused of attacking Indian Captain Smit Machchhar during Flydubai Flight FZ1073 on September 30.

The flight was carrying more than 170 passengers when the cockpit attack unfolded. According to investigators and officials cited by international media, al-Hammami allegedly attacked Machchhar with a crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft. The plane subsequently diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where the co-pilot was detained. The UAE's attorney general has since described the incident as a terrorist act, while investigations into the motive and planning remain underway.

Earlier Security Concerns

Questions surrounding al-Hammami's background have become central to the investigation. According to sources cited by ABC News, he was working as a co-pilot trainee with Oman Air in 2024 when he was reportedly found in possession of extremist material. He was subsequently grounded from flying for a period and moved into an administrative role, the sources said.

The Times of India reported that Omani authorities had also raised concerns after surveillance allegedly showed al-Hammami visiting radical websites during his pilot training. Other reports said he was removed from flying duties because of concerns over extremist views. Investigators are now examining whether information about those concerns was communicated to later employers or relevant security authorities.

Also Read: Flydubai Co-Pilot Hamam Alhamami Identified: Oman Flying Ban, Syria Links And ‘Extremist Views’ Emerge

From Oman Air To Flydubai

After leaving Oman Air, al-Hammami reportedly moved to Dubai and eventually joined Flydubai. His LinkedIn profile, which has since been deleted, indicated employment with Oman Air followed by a stint with Royal Air Maroc, according to the Times of India report.

One of the central questions now being examined is whether Flydubai had access to the earlier security concerns when it recruited him. Sources cited by CBS News reportedly said Flydubai hired him without vetting him through the Omani government. It remains unclear what checks were conducted before he was cleared to fly commercially.

Why The Tel Aviv Flight Is Under Scrutiny

The case has drawn additional attention because Oman does not have diplomatic relations with Israel. Israeli authorities are investigating how an Omani national came to be part of the crew of a flight bound for Tel Aviv.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Flydubai's agreement to operate in Israel states that pilots must be from countries that have normalised relations with Israel, although reports about how that requirement was applied in practice are now under scrutiny.

Investigators are also examining social-media material attributed to al-Hammami. The Times of India reported that a deleted video allegedly showed Israeli aircraft in Dubai before displaying images associated with al-Qaeda. However, the report noted that questions remain about the authenticity and timing of some of the material.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said investigators believe al-Hammami underwent Islamist radicalisation. He also said authorities were examining whether someone else directed him. Separately, US President Donald Trump suggested a possible Iran connection, although Netanyahu said it was too early to establish whether Iran was involved. Those claims remain part of an ongoing investigation rather than established findings.

The investigation is therefore focusing not only on what happened inside the cockpit, but also on the chain of background checks and security clearances that allowed the accused co-pilot to reach that cockpit in the first place.

Also Read: Flydubai Horror: Omani Co-Pilot’s Posts About Killing Jews Under Probe