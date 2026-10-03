Omani pilot Hamam Alhamami allegedly attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit of a Flydubai flight to Tel Aviv, causing a severe altitude drop. Passengers and crew intervened, allowing the plane to land safely in Saudi Arabia.

The Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar aboard a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv has been identified as Hamam Alhamami, according to Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya, which cited sources. Fresh reports have also shed light on his background, including a previous flying ban in Oman and time spent in Syria.

Who Is Hamam Alhamami?

According to reports, Alhamami had previously been barred from flying in Oman after concerns were raised about his alleged extremist views. Sources cited by Al Arabiya said he had spent considerable time outside Oman, particularly in Syria, where he was allegedly influenced by extremist ideas before later travelling to the UAE. The Wall Street Journal also reported that Oman had previously prohibited him from flying.

ABC News separately reported, citing senior intelligence and law-enforcement officials, that Alhamami had been suspended while working as an Oman Air co-pilot trainee after he was reportedly found with extremist materials. According to those officials, he was grounded for a year but continued working in an administrative role.

It remains unclear whether information about the earlier concerns was shared with other countries or airlines, and investigators are examining how he subsequently came to fly for Flydubai.

Also Read: Flydubai attack: Perpetrators will pay a heavy price, says Netanyahu

What Happened On The Flydubai Flight?

The incident took place aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The co-pilot allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit, with the aircraft subsequently experiencing a dramatic loss of altitude. Passengers and crew intervened, while other pilots on board helped regain control of the aircraft. The plane eventually landed safely at Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.

Captain Machchhar was seriously injured but managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to enter and restrain the attacker. He later told Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "I was fighting for my life. At one point, I realized that if I didn't get up then passengers would lose their lives."

Investigation Into Motive, Screening Underway

The UAE is leading the investigation, with Israeli authorities also involved. Officials are examining the co-pilot's background, the circumstances surrounding the cockpit attack and whether anyone else was involved. The precise motive remains under investigation, while claims about radicalisation and possible extremist links have not been independently established.

Also Read: Family relieved after learning Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar is stable