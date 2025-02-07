Flight tracker captures moment Bering Air plane carrying 10 vanished over Alaska (WATCH)

A Bering Air plane carrying 10 people vanished in Alaska, sparking a search operation after it failed to arrive in Nome, with its last known location 12 miles offshore.

Washington: After a Bering Air plane carrying 10 people vanished in Alaska, its route has been mapped. The flight tracker captured the moment a disappeared over Alaska.

Though its last known location has been mapped, no wreckage or survivors have been found and a search operation is underway.

US officials on Friday confirmed the development and said that 10 people, including the pilot did not arrive in Nome at the scheduled time.



The Bering Air Caravan flight, from Unalakleet to Nome, was reported overdue to Alaska State Troopers at 4 pm local time, as per Alaska Department of Public Safety as cited by NBC News.



The Coast Guard has been notified, and there is also an active ground search, the Nome Volunteer Fire Department said in a statement on social media.

The official Coast Guard account on X for the Alaska maritime area said that that the plane was 12 miles offshore going from Unalakleet to Nome when its position was lost.



"The US Coast Guard District 17 responded to an aircraft emergency notification from Alaska Rescue Coordination Center at 4:30 p.m. today for a Cessna Caravan that reported to have 10 people aboard," the USCGAlaska said.



Meanwhile, CNN had reported that a US-contracted surveillance plane crashed in the Philippines on Thursday morning, killing all four personnel on board, including one US military service member, according to US Indo-Pacific Command.



Also on January 29, an American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas, collided with a Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Sixty-four people, including four crew, aboard a commercial airliner of American Airlines died in the mid air crash.

