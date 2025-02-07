USAID craziest spends REVEALED: Millions on condoms for Taliban, Afghan poppy farms to drag shows in Ecuador

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) is facing intense scrutiny after the Donald Trump administration launched a sweeping crackdown on what it calls rampant 'waste and mismanagement'. From funding drag shows in Ecuador to providing cash vouchers for illegal migrants, USAID’s use of taxpayer dollars has raised major concerns about its accountability.

President Donald Trump, long a vocal critic of USAID, signed an executive order halting foreign aid for 90 days, declaring, “USAID is being run by radical lunatics,” and vowing to end what he claims is “waste, fraud, and abuse.”

In a video revelation, Rep. Mast accused USAID of allocating a jaw-dropping $15 million worth of condoms to the Taliban - an extremist group notorious for suppressing women’s rights. Mocking the move, he remarked, “I don’t think anybody’s going to die because we don’t give the Taliban any more condoms.”

USAID’s support for LGBTQ initiatives included funding a two-day drag workshop and a promotional video in Ecuador. The organization behind the event, Fundación Diálogo Diverso, received nearly $75,000 over three years, including a $25,000 grant last year.

$47,000 for a Transgender Opera in Colombia: Tens of thousands of dollars were reportedly spent on a transgender-themed opera in Colombia, raising eyebrows over why American funds were used for a cultural project with no clear connection to US interests.

A USAID initiative pumped $1 million into LGBTQ activism in West and Central Africa, despite the fact that many African nations have pushed back against Western-imposed social policies.

In a move that directly undermined US counter-narcotics efforts, USAID reportedly invested hundreds of millions of dollars into irrigation canals, farming equipment, and fertilizers in Afghanistan—resources that ultimately boosted the Taliban’s heroin trade.

According to The White House, USAID provided food aid that allegedly ended up in the hands of al-Qaeda-affiliated fighters in Syria. Critics argue this demonstrates the agency’s lack of control over where US funds actually go

$350 million for a pier in Gaza: A colossal sum of $350 million was directed toward constructing a pier in Gaza, ostensibly to facilitate humanitarian aid. However, critics warn that the structure could end up benefiting terrorist groups like Hamas.

$425,000 to help Indonesian coffee companies become more ‘gender-friendly’: US taxpayers unknowingly funded efforts to make Indonesian coffee businesses more gender-inclusive- an expenditure many argue has no direct benefit to American citizens.

Millions funneled to EcoHealth alliance-linked to Wuhan Lab: The agency has been accused of channeling millions of dollars into EcoHealth Alliance, the organization tied to controversial coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

