Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Fistfight erupts in Italian Parliament amidst debate on regional autonomy expansion; video goes viral (WATCH)

    The incident, captured on video, shows lawmakers confronting 5-Star Movement lawmaker Leonardo Donno, who opposed the proposal. Donno attempted to hand an Italian flag to regional affairs minister Roberto Calderoli.

    Fistfight erupts in Italian Parliament amidst debate on regional autonomy expansion; video goes viral (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 5:20 PM IST

    Tensions erupted in Italy's lower house on Wednesday, leading to a fistfight that resulted in an opposition lawmaker being hospitalized. The altercation stemmed from a controversial government proposal that critics argue will further impoverish the poor south.

    The incident, captured on video, shows lawmakers confronting 5-Star Movement lawmaker Leonardo Donno, who opposed the proposal. Donno attempted to hand an Italian flag to regional affairs minister Roberto Calderoli. Calderoli, a prominent Lega party member from the north, drafted the disputed expansion of regional autonomy, which would primarily benefit northern regions like Veneto and Lombardy, strongholds of the Lega party.

    Italian media reported that Donno was taken to the hospital for evaluation after sustaining injuries to his head and chest.

    Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed disappointment at the incident during an interview with Sky TG24.

    “I have no words,’' Tajani said. “We need to set another example, not punches to resolve political problems. It’s not braggadocio, it’s not shouting, it’s ideas that need to be explained well to persuade voters.”

    The proposal aims to grant additional regions expanded autonomy in specific functions, a measure criticized by the opposition for potentially deepening Italy's north-south divide.

    Currently, five regions enjoy varying degrees of autonomy, which includes partial retention of tax revenues that would otherwise go to Rome. These regions are Trentino-South Tyrol in the north, comprising the autonomous provinces of Trento and South Tyrol, and Sicily in the south. The other three regions are Friuli-Venezia Giulia in the northeast, Aosta in the northwest, and the island of Sardinia.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 5:20 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Majority of victims succumbed to smoke inhalation; Reports anr

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Majority of victims succumbed to smoke inhalation; Reports

    Several injured after huge fire breaks out at oil refinery in Iraq's Irbil, dramatic videos go viral (WATCH) snt

    Several injured after huge fire breaks out at oil refinery in Iraq's Erbil, dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    Kuwait fire tragedy: FM Al-Yahya assures full support to Indians affected, vows investigation into incident snt

    Kuwait fire tragedy: FM Al-Yahya assures full support to Indians affected, vows investigation into incident

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Who is KG Abraham, the head of NBTC Group? anr

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Who is KG Abraham, the head of NBTC Group?

    Pakistan Opposition leader Shibli Faraz lauds India's efficient, transparent electoral process; WATCH viral video snt

    Pak Opposition leader Shibli Faraz lauds India's efficient, transparent electoral process; WATCH viral video

    Recent Stories

    Lucknow students enter record books with 30-foot-tall string portrait of PM Narenrda Modi anr

    Lucknow students enter record books with 30-foot-tall string portrait of PM Narenrda Modi

    Eid-Ul-Adha 2024: 7 sweet dishes you must make for loved ones ATG

    Eid-Ul-Adha 2024: 7 sweet dishes you must make for loved ones

    Faf du Plessis turns 39: Top 10 quotes by the South African legend osf

    Faf du Plessis turns 39: Top 10 quotes by the South African legend

    Ajit Doval reappointed as NSA for third time, Dr PK Mishra to be Principal Secretary to PM snt

    Ajit Doval reappointed as NSA for third time, PK Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM Modi

    Delighted to share...' Chandrababu Naidu gives major professional update on LinkedIn after taking oath read full post gcw

    'Delighted to share...' Chandrababu Naidu gives major professional update on LinkedIn after taking oath

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon