    Argentina are world champions!

    In a fairytale ending for legendary forward Lionel Messi, the South American giants beat France on penalties 4-2 to claim their third World Cup title after arguably the greatest final ever at Doha's Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

    The grand finale had all the ingredients for a high-octane clash. What started with Messi's penalty and Angel di Maria's stunner ended with another goal from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and a sensational hat-trick from Frenchman Kylian Mbappe. With the scores level at 3-3 after 120 minutes of high-octane football, it all boiled down to the penalty shootout.

    Also read: Argentina win Qatar 2022: How the Messi vs Mbappe battle treated fans to G.O.A.T World Cup final

    France missed first through Kingsley Coman, and then Aurelien Tchoumeni put it wide. Messi, Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Montiel scored for Argentina, winning the Qatar World Cup 2022.

    football 'Picture perfect': Aguero carrying Messi during Argentina's World Cup 2022 victory celebration wins hearts snt

    While Argentina fans worldwide erupted in celebration, one iconic figure who grabbed the limelight along with Messi during the glittering awards ceremony was none other than legendary Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero. The former Manchester City star, who retired last year due to a heart condition, was seen throughout the tournament standing by his country's side for the showpiece event.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina wins historic 3rd title after beating France on penalties; Messi fans elated

    On Sunday, Aguero did just that. He was a strong influence in the dugout, and his presence would have made a world of difference for the young players in Argentina's team. If the iconic striker was not forced to hang up his boots, there's no doubt that he would have been part of this glittering team that eventually bagged World Cup glory after 36 years.

    From the moment Messi broke into tears, having won his maiden World Cup title, and celebrating Argentina's win on the podium to carrying the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner on his shoulder during the victory parade - Aguero won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

    "Look at Aguero nd see how happy he’s for what Messi did… Football has completed," said one fan on Twitter, while another added, "The picture of the final. Aguero serenading Messi and his mum on the marching drum."

    Also read: 'Messi will be sainted': Peter Drury's commentary wins hearts as Argentina crowned World Cup 2022 champions

    Here's a look at how fans reacted to Aguero's gesture after Argentina clinched the Qatar World Cup 2022:

