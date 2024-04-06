Fearing Beijing's wrath, Pakistan orders tight security for Chinese citizens working on projects

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed security agencies to enhance security for Chinese citizens working on projects in Pakistan after a terrorist attack on March 26. PM Sharif emphasized stringent security measures and vowed to personally oversee efforts to safeguard Chinese nationals

Wary of a backlash from China following a recent terrorist attack in the Shangla district on March 26, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed all security agencies to enhance security measures for Chinese citizens working on various projects in Pakistan, Geo News reported. The attack, which targeted a vehicle, resulted in the tragic deaths of five Chinese nationals, a woman, and a Pakistani driver. Consequently, work on the hydropower project has been halted since the incident.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad focused on national security, PM Sharif stressed the importance of stringent security measures to protect Chinese nationals involved in projects across Pakistan. He expressed his commitment to personally oversee meetings regarding the country's overall security, especially concerning Chinese citizens' safety.

Additionally, he affirmed Pakistan's ongoing fight against terrorism and directed the interior ministry to enhance collaboration with provinces to strengthen provincial anti-terrorism departments. PM Sharif also mandated the development of a comprehensive strategy for regular auditing of security standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The meeting, attended by the federal interior minister, security institute heads, and relevant authorities, briefed PM Sharif on the country's security situation, reiterating Pakistan's determination to combat terrorism.

Amid the security concerns, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department instructed authorities to bolster security for the Dasu Hydropower Project. Civil work at the sites of the Dasu and Diamer-Bhasha Dams, managed by Chinese companies, was temporarily suspended due to security apprehensions.

Around 991 Chinese engineers were working on both projects, with local staff instructed to remain at home. Work on the Mohmand Dam in KP continues, with Chinese engineers operating at the site. Similarly, the General Manager of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam confirmed the suspension of work by the Chinese company, while local staff continued construction activities. Despite the temporary setback, hopes are high for normalizing the situation and resuming work on these vital infrastructure projects.

