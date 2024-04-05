Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sending sunlight back to space! US scientists' 'secret' test to combat global warming, cool Earth explained

    In a bold move to counteract the alarming rise in global temperatures, scientists in the United States have embarked on a groundbreaking experiment: bouncing sunlight back into space.

    In a bold move to counteract the alarming rise in global temperatures, scientists in the United States have embarked on a groundbreaking experiment: bouncing sunlight back into space. As our planet continues to experience record-breaking heat, researchers are exploring innovative solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change. One such technique gaining attention is cloud brightening, a process designed to cool Earth by making clouds reflect more sunlight.

    On April 2, a team of researchers from the University of Washington conducted a secret test atop a decommissioned aircraft carrier in San Francisco, according to the New York Times.

    Using a device reminiscent of a snow machine, they propelled a mist of salt particles into the sky at high speeds. This experiment, part of a classified project named CAARE (Coastal Atmospheric Aerosol Research and Engagement), aims to assess the feasibility of cloud brightening as a means to combat rising temperatures.

    In 1990, British physicist John Latham introduced an innovative concept: utilizing clouds as a natural mirror to reflect incoming sunlight. His proposal involved deploying a fleet of 1,000 ships worldwide, equipped to spray seawater droplets into the atmosphere. This approach aimed to deflect solar heat and mitigate Earth's rising temperatures.

    How does it work?

    The underlying principle of this technology is grounded in basic science: a multitude of small droplets has a greater capacity to reflect sunlight compared to a smaller number of larger droplets. Consequently, the strategy involves dispersing a fine mist of aerosol saltwater into the atmosphere to effectively bounce back sunlight.

    However, achieving the precise size and quantity of particles is paramount. If the particles are too diminutive, their reflective properties diminish; conversely, overly large particles can hinder cloud reflectivity.

    To execute this method successfully, scientists require particles that are 1/700th the width of a human hair, and they must disperse quadrillions of such particles every second for optimal results.

    Can it fight global warming?

    As nations worldwide struggle to meet the target of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, scientists are exploring innovative solutions that could offer rapid yet substantial effects.

    Although proponents argue that the process could counterbalance global warming induced by heightened CO2 emissions, numerous scientists express reservations regarding the predictability of outcomes from solar modification methods.

    Critics warn that overreliance on such technology may lead to unforeseen changes in climate patterns over time. For example, alterations in ocean temperatures could disrupt marine ecosystems and precipitation patterns, potentially resulting in increased rainfall in certain regions while causing drought in others.

    In the face of escalating climate challenges, innovative solutions like cloud brightening offer hope for a cooler, more sustainable future. While the road ahead may be fraught with uncertainties, the pursuit of groundbreaking technologies underscores humanity's determination to confront the existential threat of climate change head-on. As we continue to explore novel avenues for climate action, collaboration and responsible stewardship of our planet remain paramount.

