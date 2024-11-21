FBI arrests Florida man accused of plotting bomb attack on New York Stock Exchange

A 30-year-old Florida man, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly planning to bomb the New York Stock Exchange to "reboot" the US government.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 12:00 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

A 30-year-old Florida man, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly planning to bomb the New York Stock Exchange to "reboot" the US government. The man allegedly planned to plant the bomb this week and detonate it with a remote-controlled device, according to the FBI, reported Associated Press.

The accused identified as Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, of Coral Springs, Florida was charged with attempt to use an explosive device to damage or destroy a building used in interstate commerce.

The FBI began investigating Yener in February based on a tip that he was storing “bombmaking schematics” in a storage unit. They found bomb-making sketches, many watches with timers, electronic circuit boards and other electronics that could be used for building explosive devices, according to the FBI.

He had also searched online for things related to bomb-making since 2017, according to the FBI.

Yener also told undercover FBI agents that he wanted to detonate the bomb the week before Thanksgiving and that the stock exchange in lower Manhattan would be a popular site to target.

“The Stock Exchange, we want to hit that, because it will wake people up,” he told undercover FBI agents, according to court documents.

Yener, who was described as “unhoused,” explained that it would be “like a small nuke went off,” killing everyone inside the building.

In the last month, he had rewired two-way radios so that they could work as remote triggers for an explosive device and planned to wear a disguise when planting the explosives, according to court documents.

