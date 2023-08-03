Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fast food joint in Argentina faces backlash over 'Adolf Fries', 'Anne Frank Burger' and more

    Controversial Argentinian fast food restaurant draws criticism for naming dishes after Adolf Hitler and Anne Frank, along with other historical figures, sparking outrage from Jewish organisations and threats of legal action.

    Fast food joint in Argentina faces backlash over 'Adolf Fries', 'Anne Frank Burger' and more snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

    An Argentinian fast food restaurant, the Honky Donky Burger in Rafaela City, Santa Fe, has sparked controversy for naming food items on its menu after Adolf Hitler and Anne Frank. This decision has drawn sharp criticism from Jewish organisations, who have labeled it "offensive" and "disgusting." Among the controversial dishes were "Adolf fries," consisting of fried potatoes with bacon and cheddar, and the "Ana Frank burger," containing 3.5 ounces of ground beef with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise, priced at around USD 11.

    The outcry is due to the historical significance of these names. Anne Frank, a Jewish teenage girl, became an emblematic figure of the Holocaust after hiding from the Nazis during the occupation of the Netherlands in 1942. Her diary chronicling her ordeal has become a poignant piece of war literature. Tragically, she was discovered two years later and ultimately died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945.

    The controversy doesn't end there, as the restaurant's menu includes other food items named after controversial historical figures. These include the Mongol warlord Genghis Khan, the Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, and the Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong.

    The Jewish Community in Rafaela City has responded to this insensitivity by threatening the restaurant with a lawsuit. In a statement on Facebook, they expressed their strong rejection and indignation towards the casual use of Anne Frank and Adolf Hitler's names for commercial purposes. They are determined to take legal action in response to this situation.

    "Given the public knowledge that a fast food outlet in our city trivially uses the names of Anne Frank and Adolf to name their products, the Rafaela Jewish Community expresses its deepest rejection and indignation, announcing that we will take legal action corresponding to the fact in question," they said in a statement on Facebook.

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Canada PM Justin Trudeau wife Sophie to split after 18 years of marriage Check emotional post gcw

    Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie to split after 18 years of marriage; Check emotional post

    Horror unveiled: Man arrested for keeping woman as sex slave for 14 years in Russia snt

    Horror unveiled: Man arrested for keeping woman as sex slave for 14 years in Russia

    China crackdown on internet addiction among youth: Nighttime ban imposed, smartphone usage limited snt

    China's crackdown on internet addiction among youth: Nighttime ban imposed, smartphone usage limited

    Handling fatalities beyond Earth: What happens to the body if an astronaut dies in space snt

    Handling fatalities beyond Earth: What happens to the body if an astronaut dies in space?

    Melting glacier in Swiss alps reveals missing climber's body after 37 years snt

    Melting glacier in Swiss alps reveals missing climber's body after 37 years

    Recent Stories

    Sania Mirza Shoaib Maliks divorce rumours reignite after Malik changes Instagram bio ADC

    Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik’s divorce rumours reignite after Malik changes Instagram bio

    Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha chairman invites floor leaders to discuss over Manipur violence AJR

    Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha chairman invites floor leaders to discuss over Manipur violence

    OMG 2 Trailer OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar's divine avatar as Lord Shiva's messenger in satirical comedy film vma

    OMG 2 Trailer OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar's divine avatar as Lord Shiva's messenger in satirical comedy film

    Poco M6 Pro 5G to launch in India on August 5 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Poco M6 Pro 5G to launch in India on August 5; Here's what you can expect

    LOC ceasefire: 75 Kashmir villages turning into tourist hubs

    LOC ceasefire: 75 Kashmir villages turning into tourist hubs

    Recent Videos

    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon