Fast food joint in Argentina faces backlash over 'Adolf Fries', 'Anne Frank Burger' and more

Controversial Argentinian fast food restaurant draws criticism for naming dishes after Adolf Hitler and Anne Frank, along with other historical figures, sparking outrage from Jewish organisations and threats of legal action.

An Argentinian fast food restaurant, the Honky Donky Burger in Rafaela City, Santa Fe, has sparked controversy for naming food items on its menu after Adolf Hitler and Anne Frank. This decision has drawn sharp criticism from Jewish organisations, who have labeled it "offensive" and "disgusting." Among the controversial dishes were "Adolf fries," consisting of fried potatoes with bacon and cheddar, and the "Ana Frank burger," containing 3.5 ounces of ground beef with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise, priced at around USD 11.

The outcry is due to the historical significance of these names. Anne Frank, a Jewish teenage girl, became an emblematic figure of the Holocaust after hiding from the Nazis during the occupation of the Netherlands in 1942. Her diary chronicling her ordeal has become a poignant piece of war literature. Tragically, she was discovered two years later and ultimately died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945.

The controversy doesn't end there, as the restaurant's menu includes other food items named after controversial historical figures. These include the Mongol warlord Genghis Khan, the Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, and the Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong.

The Jewish Community in Rafaela City has responded to this insensitivity by threatening the restaurant with a lawsuit. In a statement on Facebook, they expressed their strong rejection and indignation towards the casual use of Anne Frank and Adolf Hitler's names for commercial purposes. They are determined to take legal action in response to this situation.

"Given the public knowledge that a fast food outlet in our city trivially uses the names of Anne Frank and Adolf to name their products, the Rafaela Jewish Community expresses its deepest rejection and indignation, announcing that we will take legal action corresponding to the fact in question," they said in a statement on Facebook.