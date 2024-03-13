Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Family of Boeing whistleblower points to hostile work environment in tragic death, conspiracy deepens

    The tragic death of former Boeing employee John Barnett has brought renewed attention to the alleged hostile work environment within the aircraft manufacturer, sparking concerns about workplace safety and corporate responsibility.

    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 4:29 PM IST

    Former Boeing employee John Barnett's death has sparked controversy and shed light on the alleged hostile work environment within the aircraft manufacturer. Barnett, who had a career spanning over 30 years with Boeing, tragically took his own life at the age of 62 in Charleston, South Carolina. His family blames his death on the stress and PTSD caused by the company's work culture.

    According to Barnett's family, he had raised concerns about production standards and safety protocols after being transferred to Boeing's 787 plant in Charleston in 2010. Allegedly, upper management pressured quality inspectors and managers to overlook flaws and cut corners to prevent assembly line slowdowns. Those who resisted faced retaliation and were subjected to a hostile work environment, the family claimed.

    Barnett's deteriorating mental health due to the stressful work environment was evident to his doctor, who warned him of the risk of a heart attack if he continued working under such conditions. Despite his efforts to address safety concerns, Barnett felt that Boeing prioritized profits over safety and had a culture of concealment.

    Before his death, Barnett had been providing evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit against Boeing, where he revealed serious problems with oxygen systems and the deliberate fitting of substandard parts to aircraft. Despite alerting managers about these issues, no action was taken.

    Boeing expressed sadness over Barnett's passing but refrained from directly addressing the family's allegations. The case has once again highlighted the safety issues and alleged corporate misconduct within Boeing, following the fatal crashes of 737 MAX planes in 2018 and 2019. As investigations continue, Barnett's death serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of workplace safety and the need for companies to prioritize the well-being of their employees.

