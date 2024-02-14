Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Families of Gaza hostages reach Hague to file case against Hamas in ICJ, demand justice and freedom

    In a move for justice, families of hostages still held captive in Gaza have taken their plight to the International Court of Justice, accusing Hamas of heinous acts and demanding the immediate release of their loved ones. The families are seeking international intervention to bring an end to the agonizing ordeal.

    Families of Gaza hostages reach Hague to file case against Hamas in ICJ, demand justice and freedom avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 4:57 PM IST

    The International Court of Justice (ICJ) recently gave a ruling against Israel after South Africa dragged the Middle Eastern nation over genocidal claims against Palestinians. However, South Africa, while claiming to fight for humanity, never raised the issue of the Israeli civilians who are forced to be held at gunpoint in Gaza by Hamas. 

    Even the ICJ in its initial ruling failed to touch upon the captives' aspect in Gaza. Hamas while conducting its gruesome terror attack on the border areas of Israel killed 1,160 people and abducted around 250 hostages on October 7. Even after four months of the war, more than 130 hostages are still being held by Hamas.

    The terror outfit killed 29 hostages so far while also filming some on the streets of Gaza. The families of the hostages have been creating pressure on the Israeli authorities to act faster for the captives. Israel intelligence chief David Barnea met CIA Director William Burns in Cairo to discuss the ceasefire talks in Gaza.

    However, after the ICJ ruling against Israel, the families of the hostages have reached the Hague to file a case against Hamas. Haim Rubinstein from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum has been leading the charge on behalf of the families and has expressed the willingness of the families to take the fight globally.

    Haim Rubinstein said, “We are the families of the hostages who have gone through and are still going through this terrible hell. We will file charges against Hamas members and their collaborators and ensure that they pay the heaviest price for the crimes against humanity that they continue to commit.”

    The International Court of Justice Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan on Monday requested the release of all hostages from Gaza. This comes as international bodies and prominent countries have taken note of Israel’s movement in the south of Palestine. Israel Defense Forces have reached Rafah which borders Egypt to attack Hamas.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 4:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian American couple their twins found dead in California home probe underway gcw

    Indian-American couple, their twins found dead in California home; probe underway

    Investigation reveals influencers on X exploiting the Israel-Gaza conflict with false narratives for profit avv

    Investigation reveals influencers on X exploiting the Israel-Gaza conflict with false narratives for profit

    Myanmar's desperate junta forces Youth into mandatory military service starting April avv

    Myanmar's desperate junta forces Youth into mandatory military service starting April

    Hamas commander Yahya Sinwar who orchestrated October 7 attack spotted in Gaza Tunnel, claims Israel (WATCH) snt

    Hamas commander Yahya Sinwar who orchestrated October 7 attack spotted in Gaza Tunnel, claims Israel (WATCH)

    Viral Video: Woman shocks with rat-cage heels in New York, unconventional fashion sparks debate (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Woman shocks with rat-cage heels in New York, unconventional fashion sparks debate (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Benefits of applying papaya face mask rkn

    Benefits of applying papaya face mask

    Love Sex aur Dhokha 2: Ektaa Kapoor announces movie with motion poster; film to release on April 19 RBA

    Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2: Ektaa Kapoor announces movie with motion poster; film to release on April 19

    Kerala: Temperature soars in state; Authorities issue heatwave warnings, precautions anr

    Kerala: Temperature soars in state; Authorities issue heatwave warnings, precautions

    Indian American couple their twins found dead in California home probe underway gcw

    Indian-American couple, their twins found dead in California home; probe underway

    7 popular street food of Kerala RBA

    7 popular street food of Kerala

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon