A disturbing video claiming to show Israeli forces torturing Palestinian prisoners has exploded across social media—fueling outrage, fear, and misinformation.

As tensions escalate following a controversial move by Knesset, a disturbing video claiming to show Israeli forces torturing Palestinian prisoners has exploded across social media—fueling outrage, fear, and misinformation.

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The Israeli parliament recently passed a bill allowing military courts to impose the death penalty on Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis, a decision that has already ignited fierce global debate.

The footage shows men in black uniforms beating individuals with sticks inside what looks like a prison. Amplifying the claims, an X user wrote, “Live footage: IDF soldiers always torture Palestinian hostages before executing them. Please don’t let us die in silence.”

However, a deeper investigation dismantles the narrative.

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The Truth Behind the Viral Clip

Contrary to the explosive claims, the video has no connection to the Israel Defense Forces or any real-life prison abuse. Fact-checks reveal that the clip originates from “Beit Umm Layla”, a popular Iraqi television drama aired on Al-Iraqiya.

The series, which released 25 episodes between February 19 and March 20, explores the psychological struggles of prisoners and their families. The viral footage specifically traces back to episode 16 of the show.

According to entertainment platform elCinema, the series is a socio-political drama—not real footage. The scenes circulating online were scripted portrayals, not evidence of abuse.

The timing of the clip’s spread—coinciding with the death penalty legislation—has intensified its impact, blurring the line between fact and fiction.