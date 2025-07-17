Pakistani media outlets report a potential visit by Donald Trump to Islamabad in September 2025, alongside a possible India trip for the QUAD summit. However, this claim clashes with Trump's confirmed UK visit during the same period.

New Delhi: Reports from multiple Pakistani media outlets have claimed that US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Islamabad on September 18, 2025, during a proposed South Asia tour that would likely include a stop in India as well for the QUAD summit. Mettis Global, SAMAA TV and Geo News were some of the Pakistani media that reported this claim. However, Trump is scheduled to visit the United Kingdom from September 17 to September 20 according to Buckingham Palace.

Further, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson has denied knowledge of the planned visit, calling the reports unverified. No statements have been issued by U.S. officials confirming the visit or its itinerary.



“The President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by the First Lady Mrs. Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from 17 September to 19 September 2025. His Majesty The King will host The President and Mrs. Trump at Windsor Castle. Further details of the programme will be announced in due course. The President and Mrs. Trump were hosted for a previous State Visit by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Il in 2019,” the statement read.

Earlier, The Dawn had reported that Pakistani government decided to formally recommend Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his "decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership" during the recent conflict between India and Pakistan. The report further mentioned that "at a moment of heightened regional turbulence", President Trump "demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi."



The US has repeatedly claimed to have brokered a peace deal between India and Pakistan, based on trade deals, during the escalated tensions between the two nations in May. However, India has consistently refuted these claims, stating that the agreement was made after Pakistani military officials contacted India for dialogue.