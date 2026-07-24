First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has become the exclusive Strategic Banking Partner for the UAE-India Start-Up Series 2.0. The partnership aims to help high-growth Indian start-ups enter and expand in the UAE market, reinforcing economic ties.

Strategic Banking Partnership

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE's global bank and one of the world's largest and safest financial institutions, has signed an agreement to become the exclusive Strategic Banking Partner of the UAE-India Start-Up Series 2.0, according to the bank's release.

The agreement was signed at Investopia Ahmedabad in the presence of Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, the UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, and Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, reflecting the growing strength of economic ties between the United Arab Emirates and India.

The UAE-India Start-Up Series 2.0 is designed to help high-growth Indian start-ups enter the UAE market. The Series connects corridor-ready founders with investors, government stakeholders, and institutional partners across both markets.

According to the release, having supported the Series' inaugural edition last year, FAB will now serve as the bank of choice for Indian companies establishing and expanding their presence in the UAE. The partnership will give founders access to a banking platform as they enter the market and explore opportunities across the wider region. It also positions FAB at the heart of the UAE-India business corridor, reinforcing the Bank's commitment to helping the next generation of Indian companies scale in the UAE.

Leadership Commentary

Nimesh Karwanyun, Country CEO, India, First Abu Dhabi Bank, said, "As Strategic Banking Partner of the UAE-India Start-Up Series 2.0, we will provide high-growth Indian start-ups with a trusted banking foundation from the outset of their UAE journey. Signing this agreement at Investopia Ahmedabad reflects our long-term commitment to the continued growth of this corridor."

Ahmed Aljneibi, Director, UAE-India CEPA Council, said, "FAB's appointment as our exclusive Strategic Banking Partner brings significant institutional strength to the UAE-India Start-Up Series 2.0. It also sends founders a clear message that the UAE welcomes their ambition. With FAB alongside us, participating start-ups will gain a genuine banking partner to support their expansion."

Building on Success and Stronger Ties

According to the release, the inaugural series attracted more than 10,000 applications, and its winning start-ups have since established a presence in the UAE. Building on that success, Series 2.0 will be delivered in partnership with Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem.

The initiative comes at a defining moment in UAE-India relations, with bilateral trade already surpassing USD 100 billion and a shared ambition to reach USD 200 billion by 2032, reinforcing the UAE as a launchpad for Indian entrepreneurs and one of the world's most dynamic corridors for innovation, investment, talent, and cross-border growth.

About the Partners

The UAE-India CEPA Council, headquartered in New Delhi, convenes and leads initiatives that advance the economic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and India, including the UAE-India Start-Up Series 2.0 supporting the entry and growth of high-growth Indian start-ups in the UAE economy.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.41 trillion (USD 384 billion) as of June-end 2026, FAB is among the world's largest banking groups. According to the release, the bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units, including Investment Banking & Markets, Wholesale Banking, and Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group. FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody's, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. The release further stated that on sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of 'AA', ranks first among MENA banks and is within the top tier of global banks according to LSEG ESG Scores (formerly Refinitiv ESG Scores). FAB is also rated in the best Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating category among global banks, with a Low ESG Risk. (ANI)