The FAA has fined and suspended/revoked licenses of drone operators in 2025 for unauthorized flights near sporting events, emergencies, and restricted airspace. Fines range up to $36,770, with the agency vowing decisive action against violators.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has fined multiple drone operators and suspended or revoked pilot licenses in 2025 for unsafe and unauthorised operations, including flights near major sporting events, emergency response activities and in restricted airspace, an official statement said. Super Bowl LX, one of the major sporting events in the US, is set to be held on Sunday in Santa Clara, California. The FAA said such violations pose serious safety risks to other aircraft, first responders and the public, stressing that drone operators are responsible for understanding and complying with all applicable regulations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The FAA will take decisive action against drone operators who ignore safety rules or operate without authorisation," FAA Chief Counsel Liam McKenna said. "These unsafe operations create serious risks, and the FAA will hold operators fully accountable for any violations."

Specific Penalties and Fines

According to the release on Friday, fines ranging from USD 1,771 to USD 36,770 were imposed for 18 drone operations that violated regulations from 2023 to 2025. Among the penalties were a USD 36,770 fine for flying a drone near emergency response aircraft during a wildfire on April 4, 2023, and a USD 20,371 fine for operating in restricted airspace near Mar-a-Lago on January 13, 2025. Other violations included operating a drone over people at the Sunfest Music Festival in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 5, 2024, which resulted in the aircraft striking a tree, and flying near State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, during the Super Bowl on February 12, 2023.

License Enforcement Actions

In addition to monetary penalties, the FAA took license enforcement action against eight remote pilots in 2025. These included license suspensions for incidents such as a drone becoming entangled with a paraglider in January 2025, multiple safety violations during a drone light show in Orlando in December 2024, and flying a drone over people during an NFL game in Baltimore in November 2024. The agency also revoked a license for operating a drone in restricted airspace near Mar-a-Lago in September 2025.

Strengthened Enforcement Policy

The FAA noted that in 2026, it updated its enforcement policy to require legal action when drone operations endanger the public, violate airspace restrictions or are conducted in furtherance of another crime. The revised policy strengthens deterrence and reinforces the agency's commitment to protecting the National Airspace System. Drone operators who fly unsafely or without authorisation can face fines of up to USD 75,000 per violation, the FAA said, adding that enforcement action can be taken even against operators who do not hold a pilot license.

Reporting Unsafe Drone Operations

The agency encouraged the public to report unsafe drone operations to their local Flight Standards District Office, noting that all credible reports are reviewed and investigated as appropriate.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) fined and suspended or revoked the licenses of multiple drone operators in 2025 for unsafe and unauthorised operations, including flights near major sporting events, emergency response activities, and in restricted airspace. (ANI)