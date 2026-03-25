Former Israeli spokesperson Eylon Levy claims the Iranian regime has 'lost the war' following a US-Israeli operation that dismantled its military command and missile industry, severely degrading Tehran's ability to retaliate and threaten the region.

Former Israeli spokesperson Eylon Levy has claimed that the Iranian regime has essentially "lost the war" following the thorough dismantling of its military command and missile infrastructure by a joint US-Israeli operation. In an interview with ANI, Levy highlighted the massive reduction in Tehran's strike capabilities. "It's clear that the Iranian regime has lost the war. It lost its entire leadership in the first few seconds of the war. Since then, Israel and the United States have been systematically destroying the Iranian regime's ability to continue threatening its neighbours," he stated.

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'Iranian Regime Firing at Civilian Targets'

Describing the pattern of Iranian attacks on non-military areas, Levy dismissed suggestions that Israel had miscalculated the regime's capabilities. "The Iranian regime is firing at Israeli residential neighbourhoods. It's firing ballistic missiles into people's houses. The Iranian regime is deliberately firing ballistic missiles with warheads of up to 500 kg, sometimes ballistic missiles with cluster munitions that explode in the sky and scatter over a 10-mile radius to hit civilian targets," he explained.

He noted that the regime's power to strike back has been significantly compromised. "The Iranian regime's ability to retaliate is severely degraded from what it expected at the beginning of the war. Israel has destroyed Iran's ballistic missile industry, so they can no longer build more ballistic missiles. The threat from the Iranian regime is already much less than it was just three weeks ago because of how effectively the US-Israeli coalition has demolished the Iranian war machine," the former spokesperson added.

Geopolitical Implications and IMEC

Shifting to the broader geopolitical implications, Levy underscored the necessity of regional calm for international trade, specifically regarding the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). He suggested that securing these routes is a key focus for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. "For Israel, it is absolutely critical to ensure maritime and regional security so we can develop that trade corridor we've been trying to build for the last few years. Before the October 7th massacre, the world was talking about building a trade corridor that would go from India through the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and connect it to Europe," Levy remarked.

He further alleged that Tehran is employing "chaos and violence" to obstruct this regional connectivity. "The Iranian regime is trying to frustrate that trade corridor. It is trying to sow chaos and violence in the region so that the pro-stability actors in the region cannot grow and cannot prosper. Ending the Iranian regime's ability to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, to bomb Dubai Airport, to bomb civilian and energy targets in the region is absolutely critical in order to build that shared prosperity and economic infrastructure with our friends in the region, most importantly with the great people of India," he said.

Doubts Over Diplomatic Breakthrough

Even with the reported existence of a 15-point US peace plan, Levy remains highly doubtful regarding a diplomatic breakthrough. "If there is a diplomatic agreement in which the Iranian regime that is sworn to death to America, death to Israel, agrees to stop being a threat and to be a peaceful actor, Israel will of course welcome that. But the Iranian regime is rejecting that. Unfortunately, I don't see any prospect for the Iranian regime accepting America's demands," he noted.

Levy warned that Tehran remains obstinate despite its current military disadvantages, suggesting that the regime's underlying goals prevent a cessation of hostilities. Levy said, "The Iranians are laughing in the face of the United States. They're rejecting negotiations. They think they are in a place to insist on demands. This is not over because the Iranian regime is not interested in stopping being a threat to its neighbours. It's not interested in stopping its nuclear program, ballistic missiles, support for proxy armies that have caused violence and terrorism across the region." (ANI)