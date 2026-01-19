US President Trump has invited Indian PM Modi to join the ‘Board of Peace,’ a new international body aimed at stabilizing and rebuilding post-conflict Gaza. The board would oversee security, coordinate reconstruction funding, and support governance.

US President Donald Trump has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join a proposed international initiative called the ‘Board of Peace’, aimed at stabilising and rebuilding Gaza after months of devastating conflict. The invitation places India among a select group of global players being considered for a role in shaping Gaza’s post-war future and highlights New Delhi’s growing diplomatic influence on the world stage.

What Is the ‘Board of Peace’?

The Board of Peace is a new international body proposed by Trump as part of a broader effort to secure lasting peace in Gaza following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. According to US officials, the Board would oversee the transition from conflict to stability by coordinating reconstruction, security arrangements, and governance support in the Palestinian territory.

Trump has described the initiative as a “historic opportunity” to move beyond temporary ceasefires and focus on long-term peace and prosperity in the Middle East. The proposal is part of a larger peace framework first unveiled in 2025 and later endorsed by the United Nations Security Council.

What Would the Board Do?

The Board of Peace is envisioned as more than an advisory forum. It would play a central role in managing Gaza’s post-conflict recovery, including:

• Overseeing security and stabilisation efforts

• Coordinating international reconstruction funding

• Supporting the creation of effective governance mechanisms

• Facilitating humanitarian aid and infrastructure rebuilding

The initiative is designed to operate alongside existing international institutions, though Trump has positioned it as a faster and more results-driven alternative to traditional multilateral mechanisms.

Who Will Be Part of It?

The proposed Board would include senior political leaders, diplomats, and global economic figures. An executive committee announced so far includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and World Bank President Ajay Banga.

Several countries have reportedly received invitations to join, including India, Jordan, Pakistan, Australia, Greece, Hungary, Vietnam, and Cyprus. Jordan has confirmed that King Abdullah II received an invitation, while Pakistan has also acknowledged being approached.

Why Was India Invited?

Trump’s invitation to PM Modi underscores India’s expanding global role and its balanced position in Middle East diplomacy. India has strong strategic and economic ties with Israel, while consistently supporting Palestinian rights and humanitarian assistance for Gaza.

India’s long-standing support for a two-state solution and its credibility as a non-Western power with growing international influence likely played a role in Trump’s outreach. Participation in the Board could allow India to contribute meaningfully to peacebuilding while reinforcing its image as a responsible global actor.

The invitation letter, shared publicly by a US official, praised India’s leadership and described the Board as a platform for nations willing to shape a secure and prosperous future for the region.

Funding Model and Controversy

One of the most debated aspects of the proposal is its funding structure. Reports suggest that countries can serve on the Board for renewable three-year terms, while permanent membership would require a $1 billion contribution toward Gaza’s reconstruction.

Supporters argue that the funding requirement ensures serious commitment and accelerates rebuilding. Critics, however, warn that it risks turning peacebuilding into a pay-to-participate process and could exclude poorer nations from meaningful decision-making.

Criticism and Concerns

While some analysts see the Board of Peace as a bold attempt to break diplomatic deadlock, others have raised concerns about its implications. Critics argue that it may undermine the United Nations’ role in conflict resolution and sideline established international frameworks.

There are also unanswered questions about how the Board would interact with Palestinian leadership, what role regional actors would play, and how political sensitivities in the Middle East would be managed. Details on enforcement powers, timelines, and accountability remain unclear.

India’s Diplomatic Calculus

India has not yet publicly responded to the invitation, and officials are believed to be assessing the proposal carefully. Accepting the offer could enhance India’s influence in global peace initiatives, but it also requires navigating complex regional politics and balancing ties with multiple stakeholders.

New Delhi will likely consider factors such as regional stability, energy security, the safety of its diaspora in West Asia, and its broader strategic relationship with the United States before making a decision.

Why This Matters

The invitation to join the Board of Peace reflects shifting global power dynamics, where emerging nations like India are increasingly seen as essential partners in resolving international conflicts. Whether the initiative succeeds or not, it signals a renewed push to rethink how peace is built in one of the world’s most volatile regions.

As deliberations continue, the world will be watching closely to see whether India steps into a more formal role in shaping Gaza’s post-war future — and whether Trump’s ambitious peace plan can deliver lasting results.