    Explained: How Gang boss 'Barbeque' sparked turmoil in Haiti after prison escape

    In the aftermath of a daring prison break, Haiti descends into chaos as notorious gang leader 'Barbeque' unleashes violence, plunging the nation into a state of turmoil with food, fuel shortages, and disease outbreaks.

    Explained: Haiti turns into a violent ground as Gang boss 'Barbeque' unleashes turmoil post prison break avv
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 6:44 PM IST

    Haiti has turned into a chaotic violence ground after gangs showcased control by unleashing a massive prison break. The African nation has been under the grips of violence after the President's assassination in 2021 leaving a lack of law and order wherein gangs have stepped in and taken control of the streets.

    Jimmy Cherizier also known as ‘Barbeque’ has been the main perpetrator behind the recent violence as well as such similar past chapters. Jimmy Cherizier after his removal from police service turned into a gang boss. He found the G9 Family and Allies which is the most powerful gang alliance in the country.

    Cherizier unleashed violence on the streets of Haiti conducting extortions. He also earned the name ‘Barbeque’ for his brutality where he has burned alive many of his opponents and rivals from other gangs and authorities. The gang lord was allegedly involved in the 2018 massacre in La Saline, where over 70 people were killed and hundreds of homes destroyed.

    It is reported by local media that the gang boss had a pact with the former prime minister to continue his extortion business. Despite being a brutal character in the world of crime, Jimmy Cherizier has an image of a protector of the poor in the country. In his latest show of power, the members of his G9 alliance freed 3,700 inmates from two major jails in the country. The freed inmates are part of the G9 gang alliance.

    This will further solidify the presence of Jimmy Cherizier and his group in Haiti. The African nation has moved into a civil war-like situation due to the state's inability to maintain law and order. The civilians of Haiti are facing food, and fuel shortages with disease outbreaks.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 6:59 PM IST
