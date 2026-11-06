The fifth edition of the Tiger Triumph 2026 exercise between India and the US concluded in Visakhapatnam. It focused on enhancing interoperability, joint amphibious operations, and coordination for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

Tiger Triumph 2026 Concludes

The fifth edition of the bilateral Tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise Tiger Triumph 2026 between India and the United States forces culminated with a closing ceremony at Visakhapatnam on Thursday, as per an official press release. Conducted from October 31 to November 5, the exercise comprised a Staff Exercise (STAFFEX) and a Tabletop Exercise (TTX), with personnel from the Armed Forces of both countries participating.

Focus on Interoperability

The exercise focused on enhancing interoperability and strengthening mutual understanding in planning and conducting combined HADR operations, with particular emphasis on joint amphibious operations. The STAFFEX involved operational planning, academic lectures and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs) on contemporary domains, including cyberspace and medical operations, facilitating the exchange of professional expertise and best practices. The TTX enabled the participating forces to apply the concepts and plans developed during the STAFFEX in a simulated operational environment, fostering a common understanding of operational challenges and coordination mechanisms for combined HADR operations, according to the press release.

Leadership and Strategic Partnership

The closing ceremony was attended by RAdm Vishal Bishnoi, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, and RAdm Joaquin J. Martinez de Pinillos, Vice Commander, US Pacific Fleet, along with senior officers and dignitaries from both sides. As the exercise commenced on October 31, Indian Navy Rear Admiral Vishal Bishnoi, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, said the exercise reflected the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries. “Our two countries share a strong and enduring partnership, built on mutual trust, professional respect and an expanding range of defence engagements,” he said. “Exercise Tiger Triumph gives practical expression to this relationship by bringing together complementary capabilities of our armed forces in demanding humanitarian assistance and disaster response settings,” RAdm Bishnoi added.

Building on Future Cooperation

First conducted in 2019, Exercise Tiger Triumph continues to enhance operational synergy and bilateral defence cooperation between India and the United States. The successful culmination of the 2026 edition reaffirms the commitment of both nations to enhancing joint HADR capabilities and contributing to peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific. (ANI)