India and Myanmar are conducting the joint Exercise Rahat Mitra in Chennai, focusing on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief to boost interoperability, save lives, and strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations.

India-Myanmar Joint Exercise Rahat Mitra Underway

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 6 (ANI): The India-Myanmar joint Exercise Rahat Mitra, focused on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), is underway in Chennai from November 5 to 7, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar said in a statement. The two nations are collaborating to boost interoperability in disaster response to save lives and restore hope for affected communities, the statement noted.

Highlighting regional cooperation, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar posted on X, “Standing with Myanmar in disaster response and relief. Preparing together and working together to enhance interoperability in disaster response, for saving lives, and restoring hope, of the affected people. Exercise Rahat Mitra, the integrated India-Myanmar Joint Exercise for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief is underway at Chennai from 5-7 November 2026. Exercise Rahat Mitra. MAHASAGAR - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.”

Demonstrating HADR Capabilities

During the bilateral drill, the Indian Army showcased its HADR capabilities. Army personnel, working in tandem with the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, demonstrated the operational proficiency of Flood Relief Columns. Detailing the exercises, the Public Relations Officer, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, Chennai, posted on X, “Together in Disaster Response – Saving Lives & Restoring Hope. Indian Army showcased its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief HADR capabilities during Exercise Rahat Mitra, an India-Myanmar jt exercise in Chennai.”

The official statement added, “During India-Myanmar Jt HADR Exercise Rahat Mitra in Chennai, Army personnel alongside #IndianNavy & #IndianAirForce demonstrated capabilities of Flood Relief Columns & Engineer Task Forces through demo of rescue operations, dewatering and bridge laying to restore connectivity etc.”

Deepening Bilateral Military Cooperation

Strengthening ongoing defence ties, India and Myanmar recently held the eighth Army-to-Army Staff Talks in Naypyidaw, where discussions centred on deepening bilateral military cooperation through joint training exercises, capacity building and professional exchanges.

During the visit, the Indian delegation handed over training simulators to the Myanmar Army, reaffirming New Delhi's steadfast commitment to Naypyidaw. Underscoring the engagements, the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information posted on X, “The 8th India-Myanmar Army-to-Army Staff Talks, held at Nay Pyi Taw, focused on enhancing bilateral military cooperation through joint training, exercises, capacity building and professional exchanges.”

The update further noted, “The Indian Army delegation also interacted with the Chief of Armed Forces Training, Myanmar Army, to strengthen ongoing collaboration and explore new avenues of engagement. Reaffirming India's commitment to capacity building, training simulators were handed over to the Myanmar Army, further reinforcing bilateral military ties and mutual trust.” (ANI)

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