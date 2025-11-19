Indian Navy's frigate INS Sahyadri concluded the sea phase of Exercise Malabar 2025 in Guam. The high-tempo drills from Nov 13-17 with Quad partners included Anti-Submarine Warfare, gunnery firing, and helicopter operations.

High-Tempo Sea Phase Operations

Indigenously designed and constructed, the Indian Navy's Guided Missile Stealth Frigate, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri, participated in the sea phase of Exercise Malabar 2025 from November 13 to November 17 duirng which operations such as Anti-Submarine Warfare, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), gunnery firing, underway replenishment, and cross-deck helicopter operations were conducted.

In a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy stated on Wednesday that the four-day high-tempo exercise also included Sea Rider exchanges among participating ships to share best practices and enhance mutual understanding among naval personnel. "INS Sahyadri participated in the sea phase of Exercise Malabar 2025 from 13 to 17 November. The four-day high-tempo sea phase included Anti-Submarine Warfare, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), gunnery firing, underway replenishment, and cross-deck helicopter operations. In addition, Sea Riders were exchanged between the participating ships to share best practices and to enhance mutual understanding," the post read. https://x.com/indiannavy/status/1991098118390362386

Strengthening Regional Security

INS Sahyadri was at Guam in the Northern Pacific for participation in the multilateral Exercise Malabar-2025. The participation of INS Sahyadri in Exercise Malabar-2025 reaffirms India's enduring partnership and its commitment to strengthening coordination, enhancing interoperability, and demonstrating a collective resolve to safeguard regional security.

Showcasing 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Indigenously designed and constructed, INS Sahyadri is a Guided Missile Stealth Frigate. The ship is a shining example of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision and has participated in several bilateral and multilateral exercises, as well as operational deployments.

The Evolution of Exercise Malabar

Earlier, the Harbour Phase of Exercise Malabar featured operational planning and discussions, alignment on communication protocols, familiarisation visits between participating nations, and sports fixtures. Originally a bilateral exercise between India and the United States, Malabar gradually expanded to include Japan and later Australia, bringing all four Quad partners into one of the Indo-Pacific's most significant naval collaborations.

Though the Quad is not a military alliance, the exercise serves as a platform to strengthen maritime security and uphold freedom of navigation in the region. (ANI)