Ex PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi urges Indian students in US to stay vigilant amidst spate of tragic events (WATCH)

The former CEO of PepsiCo, issued a heartfelt plea to Indian students in the US, urging caution and vigilance amid safety concerns. With a focus on respecting laws, avoiding risky behaviors, and prioritizing safety measures, her advice comes amidst increasingly hostile conditions for the Indian communities.

In the wake of recent tragic incidents involving Indian students in the US, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has issued a heartfelt plea for caution and vigilance. Nooyi, renowned for her business mind, urged students to prioritize safety, respect local laws, and avoid risky behaviors like drugs and excessive drinking.

In a video posted by the Consulate General of India in New York, Nooyi emphasized the importance of making wise choices, particularly regarding university selection and lifestyle habits. She highlighted the cultural adjustments students face in a new country and the need to be cautious during the initial months, especially in terms of friendships and activities.

Nooyi's advice resonates deeply as she warns against the influence of newfound freedoms and the dangers of experimentation with harmful substances like Fentanyl. She stressed the lethal consequences of drug addiction and its detrimental impact on academic and career prospects.

Additionally, Nooyi revealed the significance of understanding visa regulations, avoiding unlawful activities, and staying informed about local laws and safe areas within cities. She encouraged students to prioritize safety, travel in groups, and be vigilant at all times.

As international students indulge in their educational journeys abroad, Nooyi's guidance comes amidst increasing attacks on people from the Indian community. As many as nine deaths of Indians have been reported in the US till March this year which signifies the danger of life for the vibrant diaspora.