Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ex PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi urges Indian students in US to stay vigilant amidst spate of tragic events (WATCH)

    The former CEO of PepsiCo, issued a heartfelt plea to Indian students in the US, urging caution and vigilance amid safety concerns. With a focus on respecting laws, avoiding risky behaviors, and prioritizing safety measures, her advice comes amidst increasingly hostile conditions for the Indian communities.

    Ex PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi urges Indian students in US to stay vigilant amidst spate of tragic events (WATCH) avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

    In the wake of recent tragic incidents involving Indian students in the US, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has issued a heartfelt plea for caution and vigilance. Nooyi, renowned for her business mind, urged students to prioritize safety, respect local laws, and avoid risky behaviors like drugs and excessive drinking.

    In a video posted by the Consulate General of India in New York, Nooyi emphasized the importance of making wise choices, particularly regarding university selection and lifestyle habits. She highlighted the cultural adjustments students face in a new country and the need to be cautious during the initial months, especially in terms of friendships and activities.

    Nooyi's advice resonates deeply as she warns against the influence of newfound freedoms and the dangers of experimentation with harmful substances like Fentanyl. She stressed the lethal consequences of drug addiction and its detrimental impact on academic and career prospects.

    Additionally, Nooyi revealed the significance of understanding visa regulations, avoiding unlawful activities, and staying informed about local laws and safe areas within cities. She encouraged students to prioritize safety, travel in groups, and be vigilant at all times.

    As international students indulge in their educational journeys abroad, Nooyi's guidance comes amidst increasing attacks on people from the Indian community. As many as nine deaths of Indians have been reported in the US till March this year which signifies the danger of life for the vibrant diaspora.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 4:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tourists beware as heavy fine of Rs.2 Lakh imposed for Rock collection from beaches in This Country avv

    Tourists beware as heavy fine of Rs.2 Lakh imposed for Rock collection from beaches in This Country

    Threatening messages, beheading videos sent to at least 30 French schools; investigation underway snt

    Threatening messages, beheading videos sent to at least 30 French schools; investigation underway

    Groundbreaking milestone: US surgeons transplant world's 1st genetically edited pig kidney into patient snt

    Groundbreaking milestone: US surgeons transplant world's 1st genetically edited pig kidney into patient

    Taiwan student loses legs to Frostbite from Dry ice after friend persuades for $1.3 Million insurance payout avv

    Taiwan student loses legs to Frostbite from Dry ice after friend persuades for $1.3 Million insurance payout

    British explorer achieves historic feat: First human to conquer point Nemo, earth's most isolated location avv

    British explorer achieves historic feat: First human to conquer point Nemo, earth's most isolated location

    Recent Stories

    What is the best time to invest in stock market? rkn

    What is the best time to invest in stock market?

    Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: YouTuber gets bail after 5 days in jail RBA

    Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: YouTuber gets bail after 5 days in jail

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP decides to go solo in Odisha, rules out alliance with BJD AJR

    BREAKING | Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP decides to go solo in Odisha, rules out alliance with BJD

    Bhutan highest civilian award for PM Modi: Citation calls him outstanding embodiment of leadership (WATCH)

    Bhutan's highest civilian award for PM Modi: Citation calls him outstanding embodiment of leadership (WATCH)

    My life is dedicated to the country...' Arvind Kejriwal's first reaction after arrest (WATCH) gcw

    'My life is dedicated to the country...' Arvind Kejriwal's first reaction after arrest (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon