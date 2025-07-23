The official UAE's golden visa remains one of the most attractive long-term residency pathways in the region, especially for professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs looking to establish a base in the UAE.

In early July, Indian social media lit up with a sensational claim that the UAE Golden Visa was now available to Indian nationals starting at Rs 23 lakh, without the need for a property purchase or trade license. The idea of a lifetime UAE residency at that price spread quickly, raising eyebrows, excitement and curiosity in equal measure.

But here's the thing: this information is inaccurate. There is no exclusive Golden Visa offer for Indians, and no change in UAE Golden visa new rules to bypass the standard eligibility process. The UAE government has officially denied these claims, confirming that such nationality-based offers simply don't exist.

That said, interest in the UAE Golden Visa for Indians continues to grow, and for good reason. The official UAE's golden visa remains one of the most attractive long-term residency pathways in the region, especially for professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs looking to establish a base in the UAE.

A Quick Breakdown Of The UAE's Golden Visa

The UAE's golden visa is a long-term residency permit that grants foreign nationals the ability to live, work, or study in the UAE for 5 or 10 years, with renewal options. It offers far more flexibility than a typical employment visa, as holders don't need a UAE sponsor and can retain their residency status even while spending extended time outside the country.

UAE Golden visa benefits include the ability to sponsor family members, purchase real estate, launch businesses, and access top-tier education and healthcare in the UAE. This makes it an especially appealing option for Indians looking to relocate to global cities like Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

What sparked the Rs 23 Lakh Golden Visa Buzz?

The recent online buzz came from a claim that the UAE was offering a ₹23 lakh Golden Visa exclusively to Indians without requiring property investments or business ownership. The offer was supposedly based on a nomination based Golden visa model, but official UAE authorities quickly clarified: no such scheme exists.

While it's true that some individuals with extraordinary achievements can be nominated for special categories, this process is not based on nationality and cannot be bought for a flat fee.

Who Is Eligible For UAE Golden Visa?

As per current regulations, the UAE Golden visa requirements allow individuals who meet specific eligibility criteria under these categories:

- Real Estate Investors: The most common route for many applicants. A property investment of at least AED 2 million (approx. ₹4.66 crore) is required to qualify.

- Entrepreneurs and Business Owners: Those who have established companies in the UAE or who hold a stake in high-performing businesses.

- Specialised Talent: Highly skilled professionals across sectors like healthcare, science, technology, arts, and education.

- Outstanding Students and Graduates: Students from recognised universities with high academic performance may also be eligible.

- Humanitarian Pioneers and Frontline Heroes: Recognised contributors in humanitarian work or emergency response roles. There is no fast-track or UAE Golden visa price model that allows individuals to bypass these standards.

Why Indians Still Want It!

The UAE Golden Visa comes with a range of exclusive benefits, including:

- Long-term residency without a sponsor

- Zero income tax

- Access to world-class infrastructure

- Ability to bring family members under your visa

- Allows you to operate or invest in a business

- Gives you access to education and health services, often reserved for residents only.

These features make the UAE Golden Visa for Indians popular, especially among the high-net-worth individuals and professionals looking to expand their global footprint.

Final Word: Trust the Process, Avoid the Noise

Let's set the record straight, there is no shortcut, no ₹23 lakh guaranteed offer, and no country-specific exemption. But the official UAE Golden Visa for Indians is absolutely real, and for eligible applicants, it offers an unmatched opportunity to live, invest, and thrive in the UAE long-term.

UAE Golden Visa FAQs: Your Questions Answered

Who is eligible for UAE Golden visa?

Eligibility spans several categories: property investors, business owners, skilled professionals, students, and individuals with exceptional talents or humanitarian contributions.

How much salary is required for a Golden Visa in the UAE?

Typically, professionals must earn AED 30,000/month or more and have recognized qualifications and a valid UAE employment contract in a specialized field.

How much is the 10-year Golden visa in the UAE?

There's no flat fee. Costs vary depending on the application route. For investors, a minimum property investment of AED 2 million is usually required. Additional service fees, medicals, and processing costs may apply.

Can Indians get a Golden Visa?

Yes, absolutely. Indian nationals can apply for the Golden Visa provided they meet the eligibility requirements, just like applicants from any other country.

